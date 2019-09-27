MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Hard to see the big four being caught this time out

In the last couple of years the winners of the Donegal senior championship have raised the expectations of other clubs around the county. The success of Kilcar and especially Gaoth Dobhair in the Ulster club championship have set the standard for other top clubs in the county to work towards.

This weekend the real championship begins. Like many, I like championship to be knockout; it has to be all or nothing to get the real intensity and passion that many of us grew up with.

We are down to the last eight starting on Saturday evening in Ballybofey were St Eunans take on Milford in the first of the quarter-finals. The Letterkenny side will go in as favourites. It’s been 2014 since St. Eunans have got their hands on the Dr. Maguire; while that may be okay for most other clubs, not for St Eunans. Last year they picked up the U-21 and reserve championships, so they will have plenty of strength in depth and they will have expected to be in the last four when the year started.

Milford were relegated from Division One this year, picked up two wins against Four Masters and Glenfin in the group stages. They will know that they are up against it, but they have showed over the last few years that they have become hard to beat. They will not make it easy for Eunans and if they can keep themselves in the game with ten minutes to go, they will fancy their chances.

Eunans have only managed a couple of draws against Gaoth Dobhair and St Michaels in the group stages so they might be low on confidence and if Milford ask a few questions early on, anything can happen.

The meeting of Kilcar and Killybegs will certainly get things going in the south west. Kilcar, winners of this year's Division One league campaign at a canter, are most people's favourites for this year's championship, Killybegs, having won promotion from Division Two this year, and having come through their group with wins over MacCumhaills and Dungloe, will know that they have a mountain to climb.

Kilcar will not take anything for granted and will know too well the strengths and weaknesses of Killybegs. On the other hand Killybegs have nothing to lose and have shown even in the game against Glenties that they are prepared to work to the bitter end. They will defend in numbers and do their best to frustrate Kilcar and hope to get a few chances on the break. If they can get a few goals and keep the game tight, they could run Kilcar close but with the likes of the McHughs and the McBreartys it’s hard to see anything but a Kilcar win.

Naomh Conaill and Glenfin will do battle in Glenswilly on Sunday. Glenfin, last year's Intermediate winners, came through the same group as Milford. Again it’s hard to look past Naomh Conaill in this one. Beaten finalists for the last two years and criticised for their over defensive strategy, they came through there group with three wins out of three. Having seen them in the first game against Killybegs, it’s hard not to be impressed with the way they have tried to change from that defensive game plan that they employed for the last few years, playing the ball long to a physical presence in the full-forward line and when they break from the back line they do so in numbers and at speed.

Glenfin have taken a huge step this year, maintaining their position in Division Two of the league and getting out of the group stages of the senior championship will be seen as a bonus. They will ask plenty of questions of the Glenties side but could struggle to contain that physicality that Naomh Connail have in abundance.

Gaoth Dobhair and Bundoran will play the last of the quarter-finals in O'Donnell Park on Sunday evening. Bundoran, like Killybegs, Milford and Glenfin, will know the challenge that they are facing and know that keeping the likes of Gaoth Dobhair at bay will not be easy. But they have nothing to lose and Gaoth Dobhair are nowhere near at their best at the minute. They had a long year in 2018, and did not put the same work into the league as they did last year.

Bundoran need to ask a few questions early on. They need to see if last year's Ulster club champions still have the hunger for another fight this year. I have no doubt if Gaoth Dobhair get to the semi-finals they will be the team to beat.

It's hard to look past the big four, Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar, St Eunans and Naomh Conaill. With team preparation so calculated for these teams it’s hard to see anyone catching them on the hop. However, if any of them have an off day and any of the other four hit a good day anything can happen.