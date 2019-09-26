THE SPORTING DIARY: Marvellous Masters take down the Dubs in All-Ireland final

It may not have registered too high on the scale of things but for those involved, last Saturday's win for the Donegal Masters over Dublin was celebrated in the same style as any All-Ireland win.

The attendance was limited mostly to family and friends of the players taking part but it didn't minimise the enjoyment of taking the title.

For many of the players it was the culmination of a three or four year cycle. Donegal had come close in those years. And around 5pm on Saturday evening in the picturesque grounds of St Faithleach's, Ballyleague in east Roscommon, the pinnacle was reached.

Of the players involved, you have to start with joint captain Charlie Doherty. At 50 years of age, he was the veteran, but he played every second of the final and not alone that, he enjoyed the celebrations on Saturday night but still turned out for his club, Naomh Muire, in the Intermediate Championship the following day at The Banks.

My thoughts also went out to Brian McLaughlin, who was central to the win. I'm sure Brian snr was looking down with pride. I remember when the sides met in Lacken, Co Cavan last year and the tie went to a replay, Brian snr. was one of the small band of supporters there supporting his son. Indeed, he rarely missed a game anywhere in Ireland if Donegal or St Michaels were playing.

Other players who were central to the win included 'keeper Gerry McGill, who made the sacrifice of travelling from Carlow each week for training; big John Haran looked much fitter than in the last couple of years, while Barry Monaghan was a great recruit this year.

I was talking to another important recruit, Peter McHugh, in Ardara on Sunday and he felt that Dublin's tactics of multiple substitutions in the opening half when playing against the stiff gale, actually worked against them. They may have made the game stop start, but their players didn't get enough time to settle.

But to be fair it was down to the tigerish display of the Donegal defence with the full-back line of the aforementioned warrior Charlie Doherty, Donal 'Skimmer' Martin and the other joint captain Packie McGrath outstanding.

Those players along with linking ability of Johnny McCafferty and the accuracy of Michael 'Sticky' Ward ensured Donegal came out on top.

Masters football is certainly enjoyed by the participants. It is a mix of easygoing and serious at the same time. The manager, Val Murray, went on a sun-holiday as part of the build-up; not something a senior intercounty manager would contemplate!

Donegal had a big panel, using up to 40 players over the course of the year. The Masters Association operate separately to Croke Park, which is a pity. Imagine a team representing Donegal GAA winning an All-Ireland, yet there are no GAA officials from the county present!

But the Masters get on with it. And long may it continue. There's no doubt that being 51 will not stop Charlie Doherty from coming back for the two in-a-row next year!

Top four will be last four

It looks odds on that the big four clubs in Donegal will be in the draw for the semi-finals of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior Championship come Sunday evening next. It's hard to see anything but wins for St Eunans, Kilcar, Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair in their games against Milford, Killybegs, Glenfin and Bundoran respectively.

If there were to be an upset, where would it come from? Bundoran scored 3-12 against Gaoth Dobhair last year but still lost by 16 points. I think it will be a lot closer this time around but don't expect any shock.

The Intermediate Championship is much more competitive at the last eight stage. The big clash sees Naomh Columba and St Nauls meet in Fintra on Sunday and that game should attract a bumper attendance, not just from the two competing clubs, but from the surrounding clubs, none of which are in action on Sunday.

St Nauls will be slight favourites but with Gerry McGill transferred back to Glen for this game, don't rule out Naomh Columba, who are on a roll with three wins in the championship - the only club over the three groups to have a 100% record.

Two of the quarter-finals see teams from the same group meet again - Naomh Muire v Aodh Ruadh and Red Hughs v Naomh Brid, while the only Division One side, Cloughaneely, meet Naomh Colmcille in the remaining game. My tips for the last four are Aodh Ruadh, Cloughaneely, Naomh Brid and St Nauls.