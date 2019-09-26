Which Donegal GAA club has produced the most All-Stars.

Well, the answer is Four Masters - with eight.

Kerry side Austin Stacks lead the way in the football charts with 23.

In hurling the club with the most All-Stars is James Stephens from Kilkenny with 27.

The famous St. Finbarr's club in Cork are in the top ten for both hurling and football. It has had 20 in hurling and 9 in football.