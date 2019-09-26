Aodh Ruadh and St Nauls meet in Co. U-16 final in Donegal Town on Sunday

The Donegal Ladies U-16 final takes place this Sunday in Tirconaill Park, Donegal Town with a new pairing of Aodh Ruadh and St Nauls, both appearing in their first U-16A final.

Aodh Ruadh won the U-14A two years ago while St Nauls won the U-14B.

The sides met earlier in the year with Aodh Ruadh winning. The Ballyshannon girls defeated St Eunan's in the semi-final. They lost to Killybegs during the year.

Aodh Ruadh are under the stewardship of managers Paul Gillespie, Sylvester Maguire with female mentors Patricia Hill, Siobhan O'Donnell

On the way to the final St Nauls registered wins against Downings, St. Eunans, Carndonagh, Killybegs, Termon and Gaoth Dobhair.

They recorded their second win of the year against Killybegs in the semi-final

The girls have been working very hard this year, with the help of team manager Frankie Greene, assistant manager Jacqueline Doherty, mentor Denise McGroary and first aider Catherine Deely.

AODH RUADH PANEL: Aine Hill, Ciara Cadwell, Grainne Maguire, Clodagh O'Connor, Lucy Mc Glynn, Caoimhe Hughes O'Brien, Emer O'Brien, Aoibean McGarrigle, Shauna O'Mahoney, Ciara Gillespie, Rhiana Masterson Burrows, Niamh Hughes, Tia Mc Partland, Demi Mc Partland, Caithlin Mc Garrigle, Orla Keown, Eilish Gallagher, Caoimhe Mc Cauley, Laoise Kelly, Danielle Gallagher, Sarah Jane Keown, Katie Mc Mullin, Ella Clancy, Chantelle Timoney, Katie O'Brien

ST NAULS PANEL: Niamh Brown, Ava Campbell, Catherine Campbell, Lucy Campbell, Rosie Campbell, Abbie Chambers, Orlaith Conaghan, Caoilfhinn Deely, Ella Doherty, Erin Doherty, Aoibheen Gallagher, Enya Gallagher, Meabh Gallagher, Rachel Gallagher, Caoimhe Greene, Orlaith Greene, Naomi Kelly, Naomi Kennedy, Sophie Kennedy, Annie McGroary, Anna McGuckin, Emma Mohan, Aisling Murphy.