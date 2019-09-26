DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA clubs around the county

Glenfin

Lotto winning numbers for the 17th of September are 1-5-3-8-6-7-4-2. No Winners. Jackpot for the 24th is €10000

The U13 boys play McCools or Fanad Gaels in the playoff next Saturday. Venue and time TBC.

Hard luck to the 3rd team who lost to St Eunans at home on Saturday evening in the Senior C Championship, final score Glenfin 0.06, St Eunans 1.08. Their next game in the championship is next Friday 27th away to MacCumhaills at 6.15pm.

Both seniors and reserves qualified for the senior championship quarter finals. The reserves had already qualified before they played Four Masters at home in the final group C game, Four Master really put it up to Glenfin and at one stage in the second half they were 7 points down. But Glenfin dug deep and a late Stephen McGlynn point to secured a draw.

Before the final senior game in group C any one of 3 teams could have qualified for the quarter-finals so it was all to play for when our seniors played Four Masters. Glenfin started well and were the better team for most of the hour and only for a great performance from the Four Masters goalkeeper the difference would have been greater. Final Score Glenfin 1.14, Four Masters 1.07. The reserves now play Dungloe in the senior B quarter final with the seniors playing Glenties in the quarter final. Dates and times TBC.

St Eunans

Our Seniors have qualified for the lost eight of the Championship thanks to a keenly contested 0-12 to 0-12 draw with St Michael's at the Bridge on Sunday.

It looked as though the home side were set to qualify ahead of us had it not been for a late equalizing score by Conall Dunne to earn the point necessary for progression to the knockout stages. We were drawn against Milford and that game will take place this weekend coming; the extract time and venue have not yet been set at the time of writing.

The Reserves enjoyed a fairly comfortable win on Sunday courtesy of a 3-18 to 0-10 victory over St Michael's. They've been drawn to face Termon in the next round. On Saturday night, the Senior C men traveled to Glenfin and got their second championship win on the bounce thanks to a 1-8 to 0-6 victory.

Commiserations to our Ladies team who lost out in Sunday's county final against Buncrana by a score of 2-11 to 1-6. Despite the defeat. the players and management can take great solace from the fact they put in such a tremendous effort this year.

Our ballad group is taking part in this scór concert in the Grianán Theatre on the 29th September. All support welcomed and appreciated.

St Marys, Convoy

17-9-19 Club Lotto: One person with 3 counties DL, MN, MO & WW. Gerry Conaghan Whitehill, Churchill, Letterkenny. Next week's jackpot is €5250

Thanks to all who helped out with U-8 and U-9 teams over the weekend and to parents for your support and help with refreshments.

Well done to U-13 girls on their win over Malin on Saturday

Hard luck to our Minor girls.

Thanks to everyone who walked for the club and to Stephani for getting sponsorship for the Airtricity windmill walk.

Congratulations to St Mary's lads Gary Gillen, John Anthony Mc Mullan and mentor Ronan Steed who were all part of the Donegal Masters winning All-Ireland team who beat Dublin at the weekend.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Upcoming Fixtures: The Intermediates face Thomas McCurtains in the clubs first ever Intermediate Championship final! Throw in at 3.30pm at McGovern Park, Ruislip this coming Sunday, 29th September. Please come out and show your support for the lads!

The Seniors received a walkover from Parnells this weekend which sees them progress to the Championship semi-final where they will meet St. Kiernans on Sunday 6th, October in Ruislip. Time TBC.

Youths: The U18 Girls played Parnells in a very close game for the U-18 final with our girls coming out on top with the help of a few last minute goals.

TCG would like to thank Parnells for hosting the game and also for the amazing buffet dinner and refreshments provided after the game. A big thank you also to John Reape for refereeing the game.

TCG U14 Girls played Tara’s in a thrilling match with scores galore by both teams. Highest scoring game of any league game this year. Tara’s scored 11 points to TCG’s 2 points but it was the goals that won the game for TCG in the end.

Special thanks to London LGFA Chairwoman Lucia Butler for presenting TCG with the Cup and to Eoin Hourigan for refereeing the game.

The TCG girls are really looking forward to the first ever Girls Championship day in McGovern Park Ruislip on the 6th of October. Thank you to London GAA for the opportunity to play in the County grounds.

Upcoming Club Events:

Golf Day: The club’s annual Golf Classic will be held on Friday 04th October at South Herts Golf Club. The cost of entering a four ball team is £500 or to sponsor a hole on the day is £100. There is still time to get involved! For any inquiries regarding the above please contact club Chairman Tom Mohan or any club Official.

The TCG Dinner Dance will take place on Saturday the 16th of November in the Clayton Chiswick Hotel. Tickets will be available from next week and can be purchased through club officials at a cost of £50pp.

Lotto: No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 3, 8, 14, 26. Lotto draw winners: Damien Gillespie, Clive Mills, Aidan McGarvey.

Robert Emmetts

The Senior men bowed out of the championship at the weekend, but this will be a great learning curve for these young men for whom it was their first taste of Adult football at the club this year. The potential of this young team is plain to see and we look forward to next season now. Thanks to the players and management for their dedication, hard work and commitment over the season.

Lotto numbers 10-12-18-21. No Lottto jackpot winners and there was four match 3 winners. Next week’s jackpot is €3950. Thanks to all for supporting the lotto.

Next week’s bingo snowball is €1580. Again we would appeal to everyone in the community and further afield to keep supporting our bingo this is a great social event which is on every Friday night at 9.00pm in St. Marys Hall, Castlefinn.

Meentycat Wind Farm Sponsored Walk: Thanks to everyone who participated in the walk on Saturday past, to everyone that travelled in cars and to everyone who went up on the bus which was kindly sponsored by Gerard and Marion Holmes.

A concert to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Scór will take place in an Grianàn Theatre, Letterkenny on Sunday 29th September. Robert Emmets were one of the first clubs in the County to win an All Ireland with the Harper family and to celebrate this our Junior Ballad Group, current County Champions have been invited to take part in the Concert.

Sympathy: Robert Emmets would like to offer our condolences to the O'Dowd family on the sad passing of Collette. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,000. The winning Numbers were 1, 3, 19, 22 & 24. The €25 winners are Fergal Shovlin, Padraic & Nicola, McGrane Family ans Paul Doherty and the on-line winners were Aisling Walls and Padraic Doherty . The next draw will take place in the 7 Arches Bar on Sept 30th.

Our Senior team won their game last Saturday against Red Hughs in Pairc Naomh Brid and are through to the quarter final of the Championship. They play Red Hughs again this Sunday at 2pm – venue is to be confirmed.

Killybegs

Well done to our Senior Men and Management on their win v Dungloe last Sunday. Killybegs 0-16 Dungloe 0-09. This win meant they finished second in their group and will proceed to the Senior Championship Quarter final v Kilcar on Saturday 28th at 6:45pm in Mac Cumhaill park. It would be great to get a big crowd over to support the lads. The game is also being aired live on RTE2.

50th Scor Anniversary Concert: A variety Concert featuring many of Donegal All-Ireland and Ulster Scor winners will take place in An Grianan Theatre Letterkenny on Sunday 29th Sept at 8pm. This is part of Donegal Connect programme of events. Admission €10

Fixtures: Donegal Senior Championship Quarter Final - Killybegs v Kilcar, Mac Cumahill Park Saturday 28th 6:45pm

Results - Senior Men: Killybegs 0-16 Dungloe 0-09. Thank you to KT Nets for sponsoring the match ball.

Reserves: Killybegs 0-07 Dungloe 1-12

Minor Girls were defeated v Milford

U13 Boys: Killybegs 4-12 Dungloe 1-09

U13 Boys were defeated v Naomh Brid

Kilotto numbers 07,23,27,29 . No winner. Next week Jackpot @ €1,600. No match 3 next week match 3 at €180.

Bingo: Monday 29th September 9:00pm. Tara Hotel. Bingo Jackpot €5.450 on 45 numbers.

An Clochan Liath

B’iad 7, 9, 14 agus 17 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €2,700 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Mary Donal Boyle, Belcruit; Dolores Mc Gowan, St Peters Tce; Barry Doogan, Croveigh; Aoife Gallagher; Kevin Bonner.

Bingo winners for Sunday 22nd September: €150 Kevin Gillespie, Mullaghduff; €100 Margaret Hanlon, Calhame; €100 Ann Houston, Cleendra; €100 Kathleen O'Donnell, Lettermacaward; €100 Elizabeth Buckley, Fintown

Donegal GAA celebrates 50 years of Scor with a special concert in An Grianan Theatre Letterkenny next Sunday 29th Sept. The concert features competitors from the County who won All Ireland and Ulster titles before and includes Catriona Solan who competed on our behalf for the past 10 years and reached the All Ireland Final three years ago. The concert starts at 8:00 pm and tickets can be purchased from An Grianan box office or at the door on the night, costing €10 and there will also be a raffle with proceeds going to the Donegal Hospice.

Naomh Padraig Leifear

Underage: U6, u8 and u10 training continues each Friday night at the resource centre at 6pm. Under 12 training continues on Saturday mornings at the resource centre at 11am. U14 training is in Castlefinn on a Wednesday night at 7pm. Can all players please bring gumshields, water and 2e. Any parents wanting more information or wishing to get themselves or their children involved please contact us through our Facebook page.

Lotto: There was no winner of this weeks lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 17, 25, 26 & 27. A number of people matched two numbers, five names were drawn from a hat to receive 20e each. Nexts weeks lotto jackpot stands at 6550e. Our lotto is now available to buy online through a link on our clubs facebook page. Thank you for your continued support of the lotto.

Our senior men ended this years campaign with a defeat to Buncrana in the Junior A Championship. Training will resume in December.

Aodh Ruadh

The monthly club executive meeting takes place this Thursday at 9.30pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh.

Aodh Ruadh eased into the IFC quarter-finals with a 3-21 to 0-7 win over Downings.

Downings conceded their game against the reserves and so both Aodh Ruadh adult sides have progressed to the quarter-final stages. The draw for the last eight stages saw Aodh Ruadh seniors drawn to face Naomh Muire at 12.30pm on Saturday, while the reserves will take on Gaeil Fhánada at 3pm on Saturday.

It was a busy week for our under 13s beginning with a clash against Naomh Columba on Friday. Aodh Ruadh ran out four point winners on a scoreline of 4-12 to 3-11. Then on Monday the team recorded their second league win of the week, this time against the visitors from Kilcar. Aodh Ruadh shaded matters to run out 3-9 to 1-12 winners.

Congrats to the Aodh Ruadh involvement in All-Ireland Masters title. Val Murray was captain with son Aidan a mentor while Michael ‘Sticky’ Ward, Packie McGrath, Kerry Ryan and Dermot Slevin were playing members.

Ladies: The minor ladies made the long trip to take on Moville on Sunday morning against table toppers Moville and they battled hard. We wish Chantelle Timoney the best for a speedy recovery following the injury she sustained in the game. Next up for Aodh Ruadh is Ardara on Sunday 6th October in Fr Tierney Park at 12.

Aodh Ruadh's under 16 girls are in A county final action this Sunday, with Saint Naul's the opposition in Tir Chonaill Park at 12.30pm.

The under 13s had a very busy week with two league games in the all county league against Naomh Conaill and MacCumhaills. They defeated Naomh Conaill and then had a very strong battle with MacCumhaills before taking the win.

The under 13s next outing will see the squad travel to take on Dungloe on Saturday morning.

Hurling: The under 16s played Buncrana in the semi-final of the championship on Sunday in the park and won by 3-11 to 2-9. They take on Setanta in the final on Thursday in Donegal Town at 6pm.

Five of our under 12 hurlers had the great honour of playing in Croke Park on Saturday last. Dara McGloin, Liam Doogan, Ben Daly, Garvey Meade and Rian McCauley were among 36 hurlers from all over Donegal who were selected to take part in the activity day.

We have our final tournament of the season on Sunday as we host the Aodh Ó Dálaigh under 12 tournament. Taking part this Sunday are Abbeyknockmoy (Galway), Ballycastle (Antrim), Ballinascreen (Derry), Dungannon (Tyrone) with MacCumhaill's and Aodh Ruadh flying the flag for Donegal. The action gets underway at 10.30am.

A celebration of Scór: A celebration of Scór in Donegal over the last 50 years takes place at An Grianán Theatre this Sunday, September 29th. It is hosted by Donegal GAA and sponsored by Donegal Connect. It will include past Donegal, All-Ireland and Ulster winners. Our very own Pat Sweeny, an All-Ireland winner in 1991 in the recitation category, will be performing. It starts at 8pm and a good night is assured. Admission is €10 and tickets can be purchased online directly from An Grianán or on the door.

We are keen to fill the schools coaching post before the end of September. Community Employment Scheme eligibility criteria apply. Contact Tom Daly if interested.

Diary dates: Dates have recently been confirmed for a couple of the club's big annual social events. The club dinner dance will take place on Saturday, December 7th, while the underage football awards evening for boys and girls takes place on Saturday, 26th October, in the Abbey Centre.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €8,200. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 9, 11, 14, 16 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Andrea Gallagher, Margaret Meehan, Daniel O'Mahoney, Pat Melly, and Noelle Downey. Next draw is in Dorrian's Hotel with a jackpot of €8,300 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior footballers.

St Nauls

Our U-13 boys are playing Bundoran at home on Thursday at 6.30 pm.

The club is hosting the final U-10s blitz at the club in Mountcharles on Saturday morning at 11am.

Ladies: Our Minors had a fantastic win on Sunday with a 4-10 to 5-4 victory against Ardara.

Our U-16s are in the Division 1 County Final on Sunday, playing at 12:30 pm, Tir Conaill Park, Donegal Town.

Seniors: Congratulations to both our Reserves and seniors who now progress to the quarter-finals after defeating Naomh Muire on Sunday.

Our Reserves now play Naomh Muire again on Saturday. Time and place to be confirmed

Our seniors now play Naomh Columba on Sunday in Fintra at 3pm

Slotto: There was no winner of our Slotto jackpot this week. €80 consolation goes to Joe Britton. Numbers drawn were 1452673. Next week’s jackpot is €650

Save the date: The club will be having a fundraiser on Saturday October 25th. More details next week.

Naomh Columba

Both our men’s teams qualified through to the County quarter-finals of the Championship after our senior men made it three wins from three in their group with a win over N Colmcille. Both teams play this coming weekend with a double header in Fintra on Sunday. Reserves throw in at 1 pm against Cloughaneely while the seniors follow then at 3 against N Naille.

Tá lúcháir orainn go mbeidh na ranganna seo ar fáil do dhaltaí Ardteiste an pharóiste! I gcomhar le Clg Naomh Columba agus le tacaíocht ó Glór na nGael faoi Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha, táimid ag eagrú sraith sé seachtaine de ranganna tacaíochta do dhaltaí Ardteiste Choláiste na Carraige. Beidh na ranganna ar siúl gach oíche Chéadaoin ag clubtheach Naomh Columba, ag tosach ar an 9 Deireadh Fómhair. Beidh na ranganna dírithe ar chomhrá, ach beidh obair scríofa á chleachtadh chomh maith. Má tá suim agat iontu bí i dteagmháil linn, trí teachtaireacht a sheoladh chugainn anseo, nó trí scairt a chur ar Caitríona ar 086 197 0127.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results 19/09: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1,3,4,16,20. The 3 x €50 winners were Mairead Kelly, Kinlough; Gerry McCabe, Tullaghan; Peter McNally, Dartry View. Next week's jackpot will be €3750.

Underage: The season finished for our U8s on Wednesday night last. Huge thank you to Shane O Donnell and his many mentors who coached the children throughout the season. The U10s are scheduled to take part in the Regional Finals Day Blitz in Mountcharles on Saturday next.

U13s have a match v St Nauls in Mountcharles on Thursday at 6.30pm.

Senior and Reserve: Congratulations to our Senior squad and management who have qualified for the quarter finals of the Donegal Senior Championship for the third year in a row with a hard fought victory over Malin on Sunday last.Second half goals from Tommy Hourihane and Alan Russell paved the way for an excellent comeback to finally ensure victory on a 2-22 to 2-14 scoreline.The lads have now been drawn against reigning Donegal and Ulster Champions Gaoth Dobhair in a repeat of last year's quarterfinals. The game has been scheduled for O Donnell Park Letterkenny on Sunday at 4.30pm. All support for the lads would be greatly appreciated

Ladies: Training continues for the U13s on Monday at 6pm.

St Michaels

Senior Championship: For the second week in a row The Bridge was packed to capacity for our do or die match against St. Eunans on Sunday last. After a great performance we were unlucky to end up drawing thus exiting this year’s Championship. The final score was St. Michael’s St. Michael’s 0-12 St. Eunans 0-12.

The Reserves brought their campaign to an end with a defeat losing on a scoreline of St. Michael’s 0-9 St. Eunans 3-15.

Congratulations to St. Michael’s Clubman and player Brian McLaughlin who won an All Ireland Masters Title with Donegal on Saturday last in their victory over Dublin in the Final. Brian has been a great servant to St. Michael’s over the years and represented the club at Vocational School, Minor, Under 21 and Senior level. Brian won an All Ireland Medal with the Donegal Vocational Schools Team in 1995.

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by Eileen Ward Magheramena Dunfanaghy, the €75 was won by Sadie McCarry Falcarragh.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot Winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 3,4,5,6,16,20. The Match 5 Winners were: Jubal Williamson The Links, Portnablagh, John J. Gallagher Upper Murroe, Marie Fleming Creeslough and Caroline Toye Grogagh who won €25 each. This week’s Jackpot will be €5300.

50 years of Scór to be celebrated in Letterkenny this Sunday. For more information contact Margaret Ann on 0876207919.

Minor Board - U6s training on Friday evenings at Wild Atlantic Camp 5.45 and Sunday at the Bridge from 11am

The under 8s are playing Cloughaneely in Falcarragh this Friday evening at 6pm.

U13 Boys through to NRB final, where they'll play either Convoy or Eunans.

Duck Race: Thank you to everyone who supported the minor board duck race on Sunday. Congratulations to the winners: 1st Roisin Alcorn, 2nd Maria Carr, 3rd Katie McColgan.

Letterkenny Gaels

The adult football teams were in action last weekend in their respective championships. On Saturday evening the senior boys played an entertaining match against Moville with the game finishing in a draw meaning the lads topped Group C. In the resulting quarter final draw, we were drawn to play Carndonagh this weekend. Fixture details will be confirmed later.

On Sunday the reserves welcomed Convoy to Páirc na nGael and played out a good victory over a youthful St. Mary’s side. We now await the result of the Buncrana/Urris game to see who progresses to the Junior B final.

Letterkenny Gaels Minor girls welcomed Burt to Páirc na nGael on Friday evening past and won.

Fifty years of Scór will be celebrated at An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny on the 29th of September at 8pm. This promises to be a great night with our own Léiriú group performing their Ulster winning Paddy McNamee sketch. Tickets are priced at €10 and can be purchased directly from An Grianán Box Office.

We are looking for 2 or 3 Transition Year or secondary school students to assist with sound and lighting for this years play. Volunteers must be available on all nights 17-20th and 24-27th October. Please contact James Frain on 0872480790 if interested.

The Bingo committee are looking for Transition Year students to help out on Monday nights with the Club’s Bingo at the Arena 7. If you can help please contact Charlie on (087) 694 9125

Well done to the U-12 hurlers from Donegal who participated in a blitz in Croke Park last Saturday. Ewan Bonar, Dan Macabhard and Ruairi Gallagher represented the Letterkenny Gaels.

Our U10s and U11s boys’ teams travelled to Emyvale GAA club in Monaghan to take part in the annual Brendan Colton U11 Memorial Blitz.

It was also a busy Saturday at Pairc na nGael with Letterkenny Gaels U7s hosting St Eunans, MacCumhaills and Termon in a multi club blitz. Letterkenny Gaels fielded two U7 teams is what was a bumper morning of football.

Last but not least, John Doherty’s U10 girls hosted a strong Buncrana team at Paric na nGael just after lunch. This was great game for the supporters with end to end football being played.

Last Friday evening our Minor footballers brought their season to a close when they travelled to Towney to take on Kilcar in the League quarter final. The lads came up against a well experienced and strong Kilcar side who were deserving winners.

On Friday night Sarah Henry, Jessica Patton, Caoimhe Ní Bhaoill, Rachel Kilmartin and Sophie Ellis represented Letterkenny Gaels at the U12 Camogie Skills Competition in Burt GAA Club.

The U-12 girls Camogie team travelled to Buncrana last Sunday morning to take part in their final blitz of the season. The girls played a number of games against Carndonagh and the host club Buncrana.

Bingo continues every Monday in the Arena 7. The Jackpot stands at €3750. Doors from 8pm. Eyes down 9pm.

Cill Chartha

Our seniors and reserves finished their group championship campaign with three wins from three following their wins over Termon in Towney on Sunday afternoon. Our seniors play Killybegs in the quarter-final at 6:45pm in Ballybofey this Saturday and the match will be live on RTE TV while the reserves play Glenswilly at 2pm in Glenties also on Saturday. Ádh mór don bheirt fhoireann.

Commiserations to our ladies who were defeated by a strong Downings team in the county Junior B final on Saturday morning.

Our minors had a good win over Letterkenny Gaels this Friday at 6:30pm in Towney in the league.

There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s still €10,000 on 45 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm thanks to all who continue to support our Bingo! €150 Teresa Gallagher €145 Una O’Gara €120 Bernie O’Gara €110 Ann Lowther €70 Susie Gillespie, Breege McGuinness, Christine Moore, Breege Byrne, Anette McHugh and Marie Cunningham.

Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 5, 10, 12 agus 15. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Peter Byrne, Largymore €30 Lora, Towney Bay House €20 Emma Cunningham, Kille and John Murrin, Killybegs. Béidh €7,000 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

Bás an tEaspag Séamus Ó hÉigeartaigh: Fuair iar-Easpag Rath Bhotha agus Dhoire Séamus Ó hÉigeartaigh, a rúgdh agus a tógadh i gCill Chartha, bás in Otharlann Leitir Ceanainn Dé hAoine 20 lá Meán Fómhair. Cuireadh é i Reilig na hArdeaglaise i nDoire i ndiaidh Aifreann an mheánlae in Ard-Eaglais Naomh Eoghan i nDoire ar an Lúan 23 lá.

Fuair sé a chuid oideachais i Scoil Náisiúnta Cill Chartha, i gColáiste Naomh Adhamhnáin, i Leitir Ceanainn, agus i gColáiste Phádraig, Maigh Nuad, ó 1959 go 1966. Bhain sé céim amach i Staidéar Cheilteach agus labhair sé Gaeilge, Béarla agus Gearmáinis go líofa . Ordaiódh é mar shagart ar an 19 Meitheamh 1966.

Mhúin sé i gColáiste na Croise Naofa, an Fál Carrach, áit a raibh sé ina Uachtarán (1971-1981). B’é an chéad Phríomhoide ar Phobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola nuair a bunaíodh é i 1973. Bhí sí ina shagart cúnta i Srath an Urláir nuar a ceapadh é mar Easpag ar Dheoise Rath Bhotha i 1982. Ceapadh é mar Easpag ar Dheoise Dhóire i 1994. De bharr droch shláinte d’éirigh sé as a phost mar Easpag i 2011.

Bhí sé mar phatrúin ar ár gcumann C.L.G i gChill Chartha agus bhí suim mhór aige i ngach gné de Chumann Lúthchleas Gael ní amháin i gCill Chartha ach ar fud ná tire.

Déanaimid comhbhrón lena theaghlach; a dheartháir Diarmaid, a dheirfiúr Máire agus lena chomhghleacaithe idir shagairt agus easpaig.