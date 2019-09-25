Finn Harps link to the new FIFA 20 game out this week

The release of FIFA 20 marks the return of the hugely successful SSE Airtricity League Club Packs, where Irish fans will be able to customise their game to show support for their favourite team.

There is a unique sleeve for each of the 10 Premier Division teams, including Finn Harps, which feature the club crest.

They can be then be printed off to customise your copy of FIFA 20..

Defender Daniel O'Reilly represented Finn Harps in attendance during the FIFA20 League of Ireland Cover Launch at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

These exclusive sleeves will be available to download from https://www.ea.com/en-gb/games/fifa/fifa-20 when the game launches this Friday, 27th September!

Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile