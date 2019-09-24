DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: All the club fixtures in Donegal for the coming week

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Football

Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Milford V St Eunan's 17:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Kilcar V Killybegs 18:45, Ref: TBC

Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: Gleann Sil, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Glenfin V Naomh Conaill 12:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Bundoran V Gaoth Dobhair 16:30, Ref: TBC

U16A Hurling Championship

Thu, 26 Sep, Venue: Na Ceithre Mistir, (U16A Hurling Final), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Setanta 18:00, Ref: TBC

Intermediate Championship

Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Ceathr Ceannais), Cloughaneely V Naomh Colmcille 13:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Ceathr Ceannais), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 14:45, Ref: TBC

Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Ceathr Ceannais), Naomh Columba V St Naul's GAA Club 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Red Hughs V Naomh Brd 14:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Championship

Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: Convoy, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Na Rossa V Urris 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Letterkenny Gaels V Carndonagh 13:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Moville V Buncrana 16:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Naomh Pdraig Muff V Convoy 12:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Football

Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: Convoy, (Ceathr Ceannais), Termon V St Eunan's 14:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Kilcar V Glenswilly 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: Gleann Sil, (Ceathr Ceannais), Glenfin V Dungloe 14:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Gaoth Dobhair V Naomh Conaill 14:30, Ref: TBC

Intermediate B Championship

Wed, 25 Sep, Venue: Convoy, (Playoff), Naomh Brd V Burt 20:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Ceathr Ceannais), St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 13:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Fanad Gaels 12:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Ceathr Ceannais), Naomh Columba V Cloughaneely 13:00, Ref: TBC

Senior C Group

Fri, 27 Sep, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 3), St Eunan's V Glenswilly 18:15, Ref: TBC

Fri, 27 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 3), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 18:15, Ref: TBC

County Minor League Division One

Wed, 25 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Quarter Final), Buncrana V Four Masters 18:30, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin

County U16 Division Three Shield 2019

Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Final), Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 13:00, Ref: TBC

Go Power County Minor Division Three Championship Section B

Wed, 25 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Final), Carndonagh V St Michael's 19:45, Ref: Clint Marron

U16B Hurling Championship

Thu, 26 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (U16B Hurling Final ), Carndonagh V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC



