DONEGAL GAA
DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: All the club fixtures in Donegal for the coming week
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Football
Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Milford V St Eunan's 17:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Kilcar V Killybegs 18:45, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: Gleann Sil, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Glenfin V Naomh Conaill 12:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Bundoran V Gaoth Dobhair 16:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Intermediate Championship
Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Ceathr Ceannais), Cloughaneely V Naomh Colmcille 13:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Ceathr Ceannais), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 14:45, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Ceathr Ceannais), Naomh Columba V St Naul's GAA Club 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Red Hughs V Naomh Brd 14:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Championship
Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: Convoy, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Na Rossa V Urris 12:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Letterkenny Gaels V Carndonagh 13:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Moville V Buncrana 16:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Naomh Pdraig Muff V Convoy 12:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Football
Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: Convoy, (Ceathr Ceannais), Termon V St Eunan's 14:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Kilcar V Glenswilly 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: Gleann Sil, (Ceathr Ceannais), Glenfin V Dungloe 14:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Gaoth Dobhair V Naomh Conaill 14:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Intermediate B Championship
Wed, 25 Sep, Venue: Convoy, (Playoff), Naomh Brd V Burt 20:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Ceathr Ceannais), St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 13:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 28 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Fanad Gaels 12:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 29 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Ceathr Ceannais), Naomh Columba V Cloughaneely 13:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Senior C Group
Fri, 27 Sep, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 3), St Eunan's V Glenswilly 18:15, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Fri, 27 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 3), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 18:15, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
