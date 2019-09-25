Brian McEniff Column: Donegal club season is over much too soon

After the weekend’s round of games in the club championship we are down to the last eight.

It is knockout from here on. It is good to see the big four Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar, Naomh Conaill and St Eunans, top four in the league, have been kept apart.

There was also the possibility that St Eunans could have drawn Kilcar and Naomh Conaill. Instead they have been drawn against Milford.

It is a big congratulations to Milford on qualifying. It is a great achievement for Danny O’Donnell and the players. They left a poor league campaign and relegation from Division One behind them and they have turned around their season.

Congratulations also to Glenfin and Killybegs on qualifying for the last eight, two Division Two teams.

We, Bundoran, for the third year in-a-row have drawn the short straw in drawing Gaoth Dobhair, the champions, as we met them last year also. The year before we drew Kilcar, who also went on to win the championship.

We have a very young team. There were nine U-20s in the team that came from eight points down against Malin on Sunday, to win by eight to clinch qualification.

The four top teams will go into their respective ties as the favourites and I expect them to make it through to the semi-finals.

If there is to be an upset Glenfin and Milford are the two teams that possibility could be the teams to do it.

Glenfin won the intermediate championship last year. They drew with Glenswilly in their first game and by all accounts it was a game they should have won. It took a late Michael Murphy point to earn Glenswilly the draw and they beat Four Masters well on Sunday evening.

I expect Naomh Conaill to win but Glenfin are capable of causing an upset.

It is a similar story with Milford and St Eunans. St Eunans are the favourites but Milford are a decent side.

After this weekend other than the teams battling relegation only four of the county’s senior clubs will be still playing and by the following weekend, the first weekend in October, that number will be down to two.

That is far too early and a six month layoff from club football is far too long.

Players will go off playing soccer and rugby when they we should be still providing football for them. There is no reason the club playing season cannot extend until the end of November.

This is something that needs to be addressed, otherwise players will be lost to the game. It should not be too big of a problem to sort out; all it will take is the need to look at the playing calendar again and instead of playing double rounds of games during the summer months and the early part of the season; I cannot understand the mad rush to get the league over before we start the championship.

MASTERS SUCCESS

Congratulations to Val Murray and the Donegal Masters on their All-Ireland win over Dublin. It was a magnificent achievement on what was a very difficult day for football. It is great to see footballers who are still starring for their clubs getting the chance to play on this stage.

Finally condolences to the family and friends of the late Bishop of Raphoe and Derry, Seamus Hegarty, who died at the weekend.

Bishop Hegarty was a great Gael and great follower and supporter of Donegal GAA and a good friend. He was a former President of Donegal GAA. Ar dheis Dé ar a anam.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack