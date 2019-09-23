Only one Donegal player is named among nominees for TG4 All-Star Team

Donegal sharpshooter Geraldine McLaughlin is the only player from Donegal to be named in the 45 strong list of nominees for the for the 2019 TG4 All Star team.

Senior champions Dublin, who made history by claiming a third successive title in front of a record 56,114 attendance at Croke Park, lead the way with 13 nominations.

Seven players from the 2018 All Star team are nominated for awards once again – and six of those are Dublin players, along with Galway’s Sinéad Burke, who received a first TG4 All Star award last year.

Dublin goalkeeper Ciara Trant is joined on the 2019 list of nominees by team-mates Sinéad Goldrick, Siobhan McGrath, Lauren Magee, TG4 All-Ireland Final Player of the Match Lyndsey Davey and three-in-a-row TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship winning captain Sinéad Aherne, who was also the 2018 TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year.

Dublin’s other nominees for 2019 are Éabha Rutledge, Niamh Collins, Martha Byrne, Aoife Kane, Olwen Carey, Carla Rowe and Niamh McEvoy.

Joining Burke from Galway on the list are goalkeeper Lisa Murphy, the Ward sisters, Nicola and Louise, Olivia Divilly, Megan Glynn, Mairéad Seoighe, captain Tracey Leonard, and her cousin, Róisín Leonard.

Mayo’s nine nominees are Danielle Caldwell, Éilis Ronayne, Ciara McManamon, Ciara Whyte, Sinéad Cafferky, captain Niamh Kelly and her sister, Grace, Sarah Rowe and Rachel Kearns.

Cork, meanwhile, have Eimear Meaney, Hannah Looney, Melissa Duggan, Shauna Kelly, Ashling Hutchings, Eimear Scally and Orla Finn on the list of nominations.

The efforts of TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Final Player of the Match Aishling Moloney and Tipperary team-mate Aisling McCarthy have been recognised with All-Star nominations, while Tyrone have Niamh McGirr and Emma Jane Gervin nominated.

Caroline O’Hanlon (Armagh), Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal) and goalkeeper Monica McGuirk (Meath) complete the list.

One player will be chosen from the three shortlisted in each of the positions to make up the final selection, with the exception of midfield, where two from six will be chosen.

The 2019 TG4 All Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at the Citywest Hotel on Saturday, November 16, along with the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners, the Provincial Young Players of the Year and the 2019 inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Hall of Fame.