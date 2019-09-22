Victory not enough for Glenswilly as they fail to reach quarter-finals of senior championship

Glenswilly's interest in this year's Donegal Senior Football Championship ended on Sunday evening as they made their exit at the group stage, despite winning their final match against a Milford team that had already booked its place in the last eight.

Glenswilly 1-13

Milford 2-7

Glenswilly completed their group games with a three point victory over table-toppers Milford in Group C at Pairc Naomh Columba - but it wasn't enough to prolong their interest in this year's championship as Glenfin's victory over Four Masters meant it was the latter that pipped them for the second qualifying spot in the quarter-finals.

Going into the game knowing that they had to win and also better Glenfin's score, it was always going to be a tall order.

And, if truth be told, everyone really knew that the damage had been done the previous weekend when they slumped to a very costly home defeat against Four Masters in a major upset.

Sunday afternoon's fare ended with Glenswilly having two players sent off late on - Oisin Crawford and Darren McGinley - and shortly after the final whistle the heavens opened at the venue following a game that only sprung into action in fits and starts.

It was a gloomy conclusion for the home fans in advance of the quarter-final draw which took place in the clubhouse shortly after the game.

Glenswilly led at the break by 1-9 to 1-4 after a half that swung from end to end.

Kyle Black had buried the ball in the Glenswilly net with a fine shot on 10 minutes to give the visitors a 1-2 to 0-4 lead.

But a Michael Murphy free brought the sides level and after that Glenswilly were always in front.

Their goal came moments later, Oisin Crawford sending in a long ball that caused problems in the Milford defence as the presence Neil Gallagher and Murphy reaped dividends as the ball came into the path of Donnacha Gallagher who found the back of the net with 13 minutes gone.

With Milford guilty of some seven wides before the break as opposed for two for Milford, the home side finished the half strongly with a Caolan Kelly point after a ten pass move being the highlight.

With a five point cushion at the break, one wondered just how much Glenswilly would push on, and just how much resistance would come from Milford, given that they already had a last eight berth secured.

Eleven minutes into the second half came one of the big talking points when a surging Michael Murphy charge towards the Milford goal ended with him appearing to be impeded but much to the consternation of the home camp referee Jimmy White dismissed the pleas for a penalty.

By the mid-point of the second half, Glenswilly led by 1-11 to 1-5 and the result was never really in any doubt.

Leon Kelly had a couple of decent points from play for Glenswilly while at the other end Milford substitute Marty Doyle rammed the ball into the net to raise the green flag and leave it 1-13 to 2-17 in what was the last score of the game.

The closing stages were marked by a few skirmishes and incidents that left Glenswilly with 13 men come the final whistle, but it wasn't a dirty game.

So the curtain comes down on the championship for Glenswilly while Milford now face a tough quarter-final clash against near neighbours St. Eunan's.

Glenswilly: Gerard McGrenra; Paddy Diver, Eamonn Ward, Aiden McDevitt: Ruairi Crawford, Mark McAteer, Caolan Kelly (0-2); Leon Kelly (0-2), Caomhin Marley; Ciaran Bonner, Brian Farrelly (0-1), Oisin Crawford (0-4); Donnacha Gallagher (1-0), Michael Murphy (0-4, 3f), Neil Gallagher. Subs: Shane McDaid for R. Crawford (40 mins), Darren McGinley for D. Gallagher (45 mins), Ryan Diver for Bonner (56 mins).

Milford: Caolan McGettigan; Sean Black, James Doyle, TJ Evesson (0-2); Peter Curran, Gary Merritt, Ryan McMahon; Joey Cullen, Luke Barrett (0-1 f): Paddy Peoples, Christopher Barrett (0-1), Cathal McGettigan (0-1f); Kyle Black (1-1), Kane Barrett, Rory O'Donnell. Subs: Daragh Black for O'Donnell and Conor McHugh for Peoples (both 35 mins), Marty Doyle (1-0) for Merritt (43 mins), Ronan Doherty for K. Black (51 mins), Pauric Curley for L. Barrett (51 mins).

Referee: Jimmy White (Killybegs).