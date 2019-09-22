St Nauls much too strong for Naomh Muire as they qualify for quarter-finals

A powerful first half display when they hit an impressive 0-13, pushed a fit and focused St Nauls side to a valuable and thoroughly deserved victory over a disappointing Naomh Muire side, at the Banks.



Naomh Muire 0-8

St Nauls 1-16



They deservedly led by 0-13 to 0-2 at the break and many of their scores came from some eye- catching swift movements from deep.

Naomh Muire seemed a bit shell shocked by the pace and power of St Nauls and did not offer any real resistance until they had their best spell in the third quarter.

But any slim hopes of a home revival were firmly crushed when the towering Daniel Brennan finished a flowing movement to the net for Nauls to steer them home in the 50th minute.

Both teams are now through but Nauls were determined to banish the blues of last week’s narrow defeat to Aodh Ruadh.

The winners signalled their keen intentions as early as the first minute when Stephen Griffin pointed from a free.

But the vast bulk of his side’s ensuing scores came from play as they carved open the Naoh Muire defence at will.

The home side, who have already qualified for the Quarter-Finals looked sluggish and repeatedly failed to cope with pace and power of “Martin McHugesque” Peadar Mogan and his speedy partner Stuart Johnson.

St Nauls were relentless and the points flowed from Mogan, Daniel Brennan and Johnston as they eased into a 0-8 to 0-0 lead by the 16th minute.

The game was held up for a few minutes when the hardy Cathal Lowther needed attention after a clash with Naomh Muire’s Aidy O’Gara.

Lowther resumed, but the break brought no change in fortune for the home side.

St Nauls continued to build patiently from the back and used their edge in physique to gain some valuable possession in midfield.

Naomh Muire’s rangy veteran Brian Gillespie was the only man to offer consistent resistance for the home side who did not get their first score until keeper Declan Ward converted a 45 in the 26th minute.

By that stage, St Nauls had strode into a 0-9 to 0-1 lead.

The scoring blitz continued in the run up to half time with Mogan, Brennan, Johnston and Griffin adding to Naomh Muire’s misery with Ultan Boyle getting their first point from play as Nauls led by 0-13 to 0-2 at the break.

The home side mounted a bit of a revival in the third quarter and hit three unanswered points from Shaun “Yank” Boyle, Adam O’Brien and keeper Ward.

St Nauls were not as productive, but seemed content to keep their opponents at bay.

Naomh Muire had much more of the possession and narrowed the gap to 0-15 to 0-6 by the 50th minute.

But, Brennan’s well worked goal effectively killed off this affair and sent St Nauls into the quarter-finals in a positive frame of mind.



NAOMH MUIRE: Declan Ward (0-3f); Patrick Rodgers, Brian Gillespie, Laurence Coyle; Hugh Martin, Aidy O’Gara (0-1), Daniel Ward; Adam O’Brien (0-1), Ultan Boyle (0-1); Jack O’Donnell, Paddy McCafferty (0-1), Darren Sweeney; Shaun “Yank” Boyle (0-1), Daniel Devlin, Fintan Doherty. Subs; Cian Boyle for Patrick Rodgers (h-t), Sean Burns for Darren Sweeney (53)

.

ST NAULS: Gavin Mulreaney; Caolan Gaffney, Brendan McCole, John Rose; Martin Breslin, Conor McBrearty, Michael Coughlan; Lee McBrearty, Daniel Brennan (1-4); Cathal Lowther, Stuart Johnston (0-4), Peadar Mogan (0-5,2f); Stephen Griffin (0-2f), Barry Griffin, Shane Conneely. Subs; Ian Campbell (0-1) for Cathal Lowther (52), John Relihan for Shane Conneely (52), Dermot Gallagher for Barry Griffin, Daniel Gallagher for Stephen Griffin (61)



REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)