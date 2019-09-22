Donegal Youth League down to the final series of games

The league season in the Donegal Youth League goes to the wire this Saturday when Letterkenny Rovers host Keadue Rovers at Leckview Park (10.30 Ko)

Both sides have lost just once this season so its a winner takes all to see who lifts the trophy named after the late Dick Duffy and it promises to be a fitting finale.

The Shield section also goes to the wire with Eany Celtic needing to avoid defeat at Lagan Harps to lift that title but if were Lagan to win then they would join Eany at the top and force a playoff and if that was to happen they could also be joined by Gweedore Utd if they were to win at Milford Utd on the same afternoon.

Here are the reports from weekend with pictures of Bonagee Utd, Letterkenny Rovers, Gweedore Utd and Eany Celtic.

Bonagee Utd 1

Lettterkenny Rovers 3

Sub Dylan Doogan bagged a second-half double as Letterkenny Rovers came from behind to defeat Bonagee United in a Cathedral Town derby.

Doogan's brace, either side of a Keelin Dunleavy header, saw Rovers cancel out David Boakye's opener for the home side in the first half.

Rovers, though, came good in the second half and they head into the final day of the season locked on 21 points with Keadue. As fate would have it, it's Letterkenny v Keadue at Leckview in a title decider.

Bonagee hit the front in the 42nd minute when Boakye headed home from Ryan Creevy's cross. Creevy was teed up by Jack Murphy's quick thinking from a corner and Boyake's deft touch was enough to head it beyond Aaron Hepburn.

The breakthrough came just a couple of minutes after the hosts spurned a big chance of the opener.

Peter Carr's spadework down the right-hand side created the chance. First, Jason Blake was denied by Hepburn, who also did well to block the subsequent follow-up by Adam Murphy.

Carr himself had fashioned a good opportunity when he slalomed into the box only to shoot past of the far post.

Rovers struggled to find a way through in the opening exchanges, although Jack Dwyer did carve a passage, but his attempt was off target.

The visitors went close early in the second half with Nathan Plumb and Shane Monaghan both trying their luck.

Twenty minutes from time, just after the dangerous Dwyer powered wide from the edge of the box, Rovers drew level when sub Doogan finished to the bottom corner from ten yards.

Just five minutes later, Rovers took the lead when Dunleavy wonderfully headed in from Plumb's inch-perfect corner.

Kieran Tobin shot over with a big chance to seal it and Cian Harkin, the Bonagee 'keeper, held onto Dwyer's testing drive.

In the closing stages, Dwyer hit the crossbar, via a deflection and Jack Murphy's try at an equaliser flew wide.

It was game, set and match when Doogan rounded Harkin to slide in a third for the away side.

Bonagee United: Cian Harkin, Darragh Kirk, David Boakye, Taylor Cassidy, Sergie Alcorn (Charlie Culanard 77), Ryan Creevy, Jason Blake (Luke Doherty 79), Josh McCullagh (Caolan Maltha 81), Peter Carr, Jack Murphy, Adam Murphy (Leon Boyce 69).

Letterkenny Rovers: Aaron Hepburn, Oran Winston (Dylan Doogan 62), Keelan Dunleavy, Cory Brolly, Thomas Keys, Jonathan Coady, Jack Dwyer (James Gallagher 90), Kieran Tobin, Nathan Plumb (Fawid Bashar 86), Shane Monaghan (Leon Doherty 62), Conor Friel (James Kernan half-time).

Referee: Marty McGarrigle.

Swilly Rovers 0

Keadue Rovers 7

Keadue played the early game on Friday evening hoping to exert some pressure on Letterkenny and they duly did that by easing to a comfortable win at Swilly Park.

just as they had in their previous game at Bonagee the Rosses men started the game at a high tempo and were 4-0 up inside the opening half hour before making it 6-0 at halftime. The second half was a more even affair and Keadue added another to set up a title showdown at Letterkenny next weekend.

Goalscorers for Keadue were Aidan McHugh, Jack Doherty and Eoin Mrtin with a brace apiece and Peter McGee.

SHIELD SECTION

Gweedore Utd 4

Lagan Harps 0

This game played in tricky conditions saw the home side claim all three points.

United with the aid of a strong wind started on the front foot and broke the deadlock after 7 minutes through Aidan Griffin after good work from Steven "Doyle" McFadden.

The home side doubled there advantage midway through the first half after great individual work from Steven "Donna" McFadden seen his left footed shot cannon in off the post from the corner of the 18 yard box.

Lagan to their credit grew into the game and had a couple of dangerous free kicks from Ciaran Quinn saved well by United's keeper Peadar O'Baoill. United were unlucky not to be further ahead at half time with chances falling to Steven "Doyle" McFadden and Aidan Griffin only to see them denied by David Arthur in the harps goal

United started the second half strongly and were rewarded with a third goal on 50mins after a brilliant ball from Steven "Doyle" McFadden was latched onto by Aidan Griffin who made no mistake from close range.

Lagan put the united defence under serious pressure with the aid of the wind but the home sides defence stood strong. United finished the game with a fourth goal with good link up play between Nathan O'Brien and Steven "Doyle" McFadden down the wing saw the ball being cut back to Kyle Doohan who finished well from close range.

Best for Lagan Harps were Ciaran Quinn and James Wilson, a strong team performance from united with Mícheál Martin the stand out performer.

Eany Celtic 4

Milford Utd 0

Eany Youths extended their winning streak to three after a convincing four nil win over Milford in the Donegal Youth League at Eany this afternoon.

The sides went in level at half time with both having squandered good opportunities to take the lead.

The second half saw Eany strike early on when James MacNamara produced a composed finish after an Ethan Mangan strike was parried.

Their lead was extended in the 60th minute when Michael Coughlan's free kick from the half way line was saved by the keeper only to see Ethan Mangan tee Nathan Maxwell up for a good finish from 10 yards.

Milford pressed hard for a reply and were unlucky not to pull one back after Eany's Tom Daly blocked on the line from a corner. In the 70th minute Eany went three up after Harry Howarth finished off a slick passing move that began with Michael Coughlan at the back. With 10 minutes left on the clock Nathan Maxwell grabbed his second and Eany's fourth after a fine strike from 30 yards found the top corner. Eany go to Lagan next week needing to avoid defeat to secure the Donegal Youth League Shield.

Eany Celtic

FIXTURES

Saturday September 28th

Letterenny Rovers v Keadue Rovers 1030am

Swilly Rovers v Bonagee 5pm

Shield Section

Milford Utd v Gweedore Utd 2pm

Lagan Harps v Eany Celtic 2pm