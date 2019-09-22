Naomh Brid get the win over Red Hughs to qualify for last eight

Naomh Brid clinched their place in the quarter-final draw with a convincing home win over Red Hughs in Trummon on Saturday evening.



Naomh Brid 0-14

Red Hughs 1-7



The Ballintra/Laghey side needed the win to make it through and with Red Hughs already qualified, they took full advantage.Indeed, the win means that Naomh Brid finished second in the table, just a point behind Cloughaneely.

Once again Darragh Brogan was to the fore for a Naomh Brid side who have been showing great form in recent weeks. They were unlucky not to have got a result in their first game against Cloughaneely and have now won their last two.

Red Hughs were without the suspended Stephen McMenamin.

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Liam Duffy, Sam Burgess, Jamie Timoney; Clint Walsh, Ross Gallagher, Eoin Quinn (0-1); Tommy Gallagher, Sean Gormley; Gary McCafferty, Gearoid Gallagher (0-2), Darragh Brogan (0-6); Ryan Brogan (0-1), Callum Gallagher (0-3), Declan McCafferty. Subs: Eoin Rush (0-1) for E Quinn 40; Eoin McGarrigle for T Gallagher 45; Michael Gallagher for D McCafferty 55.

RED HUGHS: Luke Kelly; Shane McGlinchey, Thomas McMenamin, Shane Gallagher; Jason Callaghan, Pauric McMenamin, Peadar McGlinchey (0-3), Odhran Doherty, Karol Gallen, Colm Melaugh, Jack Gillespie (1-0)/ Calvin Bradley, Eugene Browne (0-4), Denim Rowan.