Seven runners under 16 minutes in fast Shane Bonner Memorial (Donegal) 5k

Conditions were great for the Shane Bonner Memorial (Donegal) 5k which was held in Letterkenny on Friday evening.

Declan Reid of City of Derry ran a superb 15:03.3 on this fast flat course with the race headquarters being at Diver's Hyundai Garage in Letterkenny and the route being around the Neil T. Blaney Road loop.

No fewer than seven runners were under 16 minutes.

This event was part of the Donegal Grand Prix series.

There was a big influx of elite runners from Derry who took the first five places.

Gerard Gallagher of Finn Valley AC was first Donegal man home in sixth overall in 15:35.2 while Burtonport native Ciaran McGonegle, running for Letterkenny AC, was seventh overall in 15:48.2

Donegal 5k 2019

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club Time

1. 2 Declan Reid M MO City of Derry AC MO 15:03,3

2. 53 Craig Simpson M MO Foyle Valley AC MO 15:05,4

3. 52 Chris Mc Guinness M M35 Foyle Valley AC MO 15:16,1

4. 62 John Paul Williamson M MO City of Derry AC MO 15:21,1

5. 55 Scott Rankin M MO Foyle Valley AC MO 15:28,0

6. 36 Gerard Gallagher M MO Finn Valley AC MO 15:35,2

7. 56 Ciaran Mc Gonagle M M40 Letterkenny AC M35 15:48,2

8. 67 Marlk Mc Paul M MO Finn Valley AC MO 16:28,5

9. 17 Ivan Toner M M40 Letterkenny AC M35 16:32,3

10. 4 Colin Roberts M M50 City of Derry AC MO 16:36,2

11. 68 Paddy Ryan M MO Finn Valley AC MO 16:45,9

12. 65 David Porter M M35 Inishowen AC M35 16:48,6

13. 18 Nakita Burke F FO Letterkenny AC FO 16:50,7

14. 31 Martin Cunningham M M40 Tir Chonaill M35 16:54,0

15. 15 Colin Mc Nulty M M40 Finn Valley AC M35 16:57,8

16. 116 Michael Black M MO 17:07,1

17. 23 Aaron Quinn M MJ Finn Valley AC MO 17:07,2

18. 37 Dael Corbertt M MO Springwell Running Club MO 17:36,4

19. 9 Martin McLucas M M50 Inishowen AC M50 17:55,4

20. 72 Gerard Marley M MO Milford AC MO 18:10,0

21. 7 Oisín Fogarty M MJ Inishowen AC MO 18:10,0

22. 14 Niamh Kelly F FO Letterkenny AC FO 18:23,0

23. 51 Sarah Kelly F FO Inishowen AC FO 18:26,0

24. 76 Jason King M M40 24/7 Triathlon 18:27,7

25. 63 Amy Jackson F FO City of Derry AC FO 18:30,1

26. 64 Liam Bradley M M40 Inishowen AC M35 18:31,2

27. 21 Patrick McHugh M M35 Milford AC MO 18:41,5

28. 92 Helen McCready F F35 Rosses AC F35 18:42,4

29. 78 Martin Mooney M M35 Inishowen AC M35 19:02,4

30. 41 Nuala Bose F FJ Olympian AC FO 19:13,7

31. 99 Michael Galvin M M50 Letterkenny AC M35 19:16,8

32. 8 Niall McGee M M40 Inishowen AC M35 19:16,9

33. 20 Kay Byrne F F50 Finn Valley AC F50 19:20,6

34. 107 Dessie Shiels M M40 Letterkenny AC M35 19:25,7

35. 30 Eimear Wiseman F FO Letterkenny AC FO 19:30,1

36. 22 Michael Tracey M MO City of Derry AC MO 19:35,4

37. 5 Stephen Travers M M50 Tir Chonaill M50 19:38,8

38. 49 Mark Connolly M M60 Finn Valley AC M35 19:41,6

39. 109 John Fealty M M60 Milford AC MO 19:45,9

40. 33 James Donaghey M M50 Convoy AC M50 19:47,9

41. 89 Mel Mc Kinney M MO Milford AC MO 19:48,7

42. 38 Joe Mc Carthy M M60 City of Derry AC MO 19:54,7

43. 6 Finbarr Gallagher M M50 Inishowen AC M50 20:05,7

44. 104 Mark Canning M M35 20:09,4

45. 90 Michael J Gallagher M M40 Finn Valley AC M35 20:13,9

46. 13 Michael Collins M M50 Inishowen AC M50 20:23,3

47. 81 Emer Magee F F50 Rosses AC F50 20:23,8

48. 85 Eamon Connolly M M40 Aghyaran Athletics 20:26,8

49. 77 Dónal Ó Heochaidh M M60 Tir Chonaill M50 21:00,6

50. 16 Jane Toner F F40 Letterkenny AC FO 21:09,5

51. 48 Owen J. Coyle M M40 Rosses AC M40 21:14,3

52. 96 Cathy Breslin F F40 Rosses AC F35 21:20,1

53. 34 Shaun Cannon M MO 21:25,9

54. 79 Aidan Mc Fadden M MO 24/7 Triathlon 21:28,5

55. 59 Trina Mhic Dhónaill F F40 Inishowen AC FO 21:33,1

56. 50 Kathleen Rodgers F F50 Rosses AC F50 21:33,8

57. 42 Richard McCarthy M M50 Tir Chonaill M50 21:38,8

58. 58 Elizabeth Mc Daid F F40 Inishowen AC FO 21:49,0

59. 3 Anne Marie McGeehin F F40 Olympian AC F40 22:06,4

60. 84 Eugene Mc Ginley M M50 Swanlings 22:10,7

61. 11 Ton Bangert M M60 Raphoe Road Runners 22:11,1

62. 93 Martina Mulhern F F35 Rosses AC F35 22:13,4

63. 60 Kathleen Doherty F F40 Inishowen AC FO 22:22,7

64. 73 Brian Mc Bride M M60 Letterkenny AC M35 22:34,3

65. 66 Evelyn Boyle F F50 Rosses AC F50 22:35,9

66. 97 Lorraine Doherty F F40 Rosses AC F35 22:43,0

67. 12 Dónal Bonner M MO 22:50,8

68. 19 John Ward M MO Milford AC MO 23:11,5

69. 80 Fintan Smith M MO Motiv8 23:22,2

70. 29 Theresa Wiseman F F50 Letterkenny AC FO 24:11,9

71. 124 James Doherty M M40 24:14,9

72. 43 Vera Haughey F F50 Tir Chonaill F50 24:18,6

73. 69 Sam Faulkner M MO Run for Fun 24:39,4

74. 122 Rosaleen Doherty F F40 Speer Performance 25:09,7

75. 83 Shaun O Donnell M M50 Swanlings 26:03,4

76. 10 Marjan Bangert F F70 Raphoe Road Runners 26:03,7

77. 24 Joseph Casey M M50 26:05,9

78. 106 Dan Canning M M35 26:14,2

79. 87 P.J. Patton M M50 Run for Fun 26:43,4

80. 115 Bríd Ferry F FO Run for Fun 27:04,7

81. 35 Annmarie Dalton F F35 27:16,4

82. 120 Sarah Elliott F FO 27:33,6

83. 94 Noreen Sharkey F F60 Letterkenny Park Runners 27:42,3

84. 86 Declan Black M MO Run for Fun 27:54,8

85. 39 Erin Mc Ginty F FO 28:18,6

86. 40 Kevin Mc Brearty M M35 28:21,1

87. 71 Teaghan Doherty F FJ 28:45,0

88. 74 A Doherty M MO 28:47,3

89. 45 Ally Doherty M MO 28:49,6

90. 91 Claire Taylor F F35 Convoy AC F35 28:52,8

91. 95 Gráinne Greene F F35 Convoy AC F35 28:52,9

92. 57 Cat Greene F FO 29:23,8

93. 101 Rosemary Robinson F F50 Convoy AC F50 29:36,5

94. 102 Emma Bates F F35 Convoy AC F35 29:36,5

95. 82 Terence Quinn M M50 Raphoe Road Runners 29:38,0

96. 112 Margaret Coyle F F40 Run for Fun F40 29:42,2

97. 44 Kay Bonner F F50 Convoy AC F50 30:08,2

98. 70 Marie Bonner F F60 30:10,8

99. 103 Tanya Hall F F40 Convoy AC F35 30:11,1

100. 100 Josephine Doneghey F F40 Convoy AC F35 30:12,1

101. 110 Ann Strain F F50 Convoy AC F50 30:12,3

102. 88 Sinéad Martyn F FO 30:47,2

103. 98 Martina McBrearty F F50 Letterkenny Park Runners 31:26,4

104. 27 Eamon Friel M MO 32:11,6

105. 25 Conor Dalton M MO 32:22,8

106. 26 Nicola Bonner F FO 32:23,0

107. 117 Keeley Boyle F FJ Eco Atlantic Adventurers 35:53,7

108. 28 Edel Friel F FO 37:02,9

109. 105 Norell Nicholas F FO 38:19,0

110. 113 Patricia O'Brien F FO KCR 41:26,4

111. 118 Colleen O'Brien F FO 41:26,7

112. 114 Denise Wilson F FO Eco Atlantic Adventurers 46:09,8

113. 111 Terance Boyle M M35 48:46,6

114. 75 Riley Doherty M MJ 58:20,2

115. 46 Noel Doherty M M60 60:27,1

116. 47 Pearl Doherty F F60 60:34,3