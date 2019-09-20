Mark Anthony McGinley the Harps hero as Finn Park side get a point on their trip to Cork

With a very solid display Finn Harps gained a valuable point in Turners Cross with a share of the spoils against Cork City.

Cork City 0

Finn Harps 0

They can thank 'keeper Mark Anthony McGinley, who was the hero for the Finn Park side, saving a penalty early in the second half.

The win along with the defeat of UCD by Sligo Rovers means Harps have opened a six point gap on the Students with just four games left. The point could be very valuable before the end of the season as Harps try to avoid the automatic relegation spot.

Finn Harps faced into a very stiff breeze in the opening half at Turner's Cross but coped very capably against a Cork side that have struggled this season from the heights they have scaled in recent seasons.

Chances were at a premium for both sides and while Cork City edged it in the possession stakes, Harps were value for the share of the spoils at half-time as the sides went to the dressing room locked at 0-0. Nathan Boyle picked up a yellow card in the opening half just before the break.

Cork City under new manager Neale Fenn were still looking for a first win under the new boss. Cork find themselves in the unusual position of being closer to the bottom of the table thatn the top this season, while Harps' ambition is to avoid the automatic relegation spot.

Finn Harps had a big let-off minutes into the second half when Mark O'Sullivan was dragged down in the box but from the spot Mark Anthony McGinley stayed strong as Conor McCormack went down the middle to make a great save.

Cork City continued to dominate possession but they were denied any clear chances as Gareth Harkin and Raffaele Cretaro were sent in for the final quarter.

McCarthy was wide after an O'Connor corner while Mark Anthony McGinley made a save from Coustrain. Harps were mostly on the back foot but were comfortable in their defending.

They did have a late chance when a Daniel O'Reilly volley forced a very good save from Tadhg Ryan. And they forced two late corners in a rare period of pressure.

FINN HARPS: Mark A McGinley, Daniel O'Reilly, Jacob Borg, Mark Russell, Sam Todd, Josh Smith, Mark Timlin (Gareth Harkin 65), Tony McNamee, Nathan Boyle (Niall Logue 90+2), Ruairi Harkin (Raf Cretaro 66), Harry Ascroft.

CORK CITY: Tadgh Ryan, Dan Casey, Shane Griffin, Colm Horgan, Conor McCarthy, Garry Buckley (Eoghan Stokes 80), Conor McCormack, Gearoid Morrissey, Daire O'Connor, Mark O'Sullivan, Karl Sheppard (Joel Coustrain 68)