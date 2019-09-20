READ THE REID: Ballycastle schools should be held an example to all

“At the ould Lammas Fair boys were you ever there; Were you ever at the Fair In Ballycastle-O? Did you treat your Mary Ann to some Dulse and Yellow Man (toffee); At the ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle-O”.

This is the chorus of a song called the The Ould Lammas Fair made popular by a woman called Eileen Donaghy back in the early 60s when I was a brat of a young fella around The Cross and Killygordon. Eileen’s sons Plunkett and Colm would later try to put manners on me when they played for Tyrone and I for Donegal in the 80s and early 90s. So, were you ever at the Fair in Ballycastle-O? I was never at the Fair but I was in Ballycastle last Thursday 12th September.

Ballycastle is a small seaside town on the north-easternmost coastal tip of County Antrim. It’s a beautiful town which has a stunning beach and boasts a harbour. Mary Ann has long since gone but you may find Mary Black there when she visits Rathlin Island, the place of her father’s birth, just 25 minutes by ferry from Ballycastle.

The stunning Glens of Antrim radiate from the Antrim plateau down to the coast between Larne and Ballycastle. Hurling is the sport of choice in the Glens. I arrived in the town last Thursday afternoon just as the local schools were finishing lessons for the day. Youngsters walking home clutching hurling sticks took me by surprise.

The sight of these boys and girls with their hurls and bedecked in GAA sportswear made me feel at home. Apparently, hurling of some type was played in the Glens of Antrim for centuries before the establishment of the GAA.

The website antrimhistory.net tells us that “The natives had inherited the game from their ancestors and ‘colonists’ who were Scots, in speech and habits much closer to the Irish than Englishmen, brought with them memories of their Scottish game. So it is that a game called ‘shinny’ was, as we have seen, common in Antrim in the middle of the last century. Tales are still told of stirring games in the Glens and by the shores of Laugh Neagh”.

I was invited to Cross and Passion College last Thursday as guest speaker at the secondary school’s annual prize giving ceremony. The school has a long tradition of academic excellence. Indeed, academic excellence is something that escaped me while I laboured through my uneventful school days. Cross and Passion didn’t need me to tell them how to achieve academically but they found my story motivating and inspiring. Their “core business is to educate young people and prepare them for the opportunities and challenges of life”. The school not only focuses on academic ability but strives to ensure that their students achieve their potential irrespective of their abilities.

It was a humbling experience and I was greatly impressed by the courtesy of the staff and the respectful attitude of the modest and polite students. My message was centred on mental health and how young people can best avoid stress and anxiety. Cross and Passion College have a very interesting school emblem which reveals their Catholic ethos.

Ballycastle High School, a predominantly Protestant school, is a three-minute walk away. The two schools have a unique relationship in that they have a ‘shared education’ system. They collaborate and share facilities which enhances the students’ chances of success. More importantly, these children are been given the chance to mix thus abolishing those ingrained biases that was instilled into previous generations.

These kids don’t care about religious differences. They are learning to respect each other’s faiths thus breaking down those barriers which caused so much destruction on the island of Ireland for centuries. Both schools’ brilliant initiative should serve as an example to us all that by working together and respecting, while maintaining, each other’s identity, we can all live and work in harmony. Protestants and Catholics are not enemies; we are simply shared brethren who are striving towards common goals and fighting together against the same enemy. These schools are a credit to their community of Ballycastle and surrounds and are shining lights on our island that has forsaken many moral principles and has exchanged our faith for worldly pleasures, selfish desires and secular materialism.

It would be remiss of me not to congratulate Dublin on their 8-in-a-row titles, five by the men and three by the ladies. Like them, loathe them or love them; their incredible feats have to be acknowledged and applauded. Dublin’s performance against Kerry in the replay was one of the best that I have witnessed in years. They were clinical and ruthless. It was the most complete display by any team, football or hurling, which ever graced Croke Park.

My final words though are reserved for Ballycastle and Mary Ann…”In Flander’s fields afar while resting from the War; We drank Bon Sante to the Flemish lassies O; But the scene that haunts my memory is kissing Mary Ann; Her pouting lips all sticky from eating Yellow Man; As we passed the silver Margy and we strolled along the strand; From the ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle-O”.

As always, keep the faith!