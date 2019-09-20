Still a lot to play for in final series of group games - Martin Doherty

For the second weekend in-a-row the big game in the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Club Championship is at the Bridge, Dunfanaghy, where St Michaels and St Eunans collide.

It is a winner takes all tie in Group B. The prize for the winner is a place in the last eight in the race for the most coveted trophy in Donegal club football, the Dr Maguire Cup.

St Michaels failed to build on their impressive opening day performance against Ardara on Saturday evening last at a wind and rainswept Bridge against county champions Gaoth Dobhair.

This game this Sunday is one of eight third round ties in the senior championship down for decision over the weekend.

There are two games on Saturday evening - Naomh Conaill home to Sean MacCumhaills and Killybegs at home to Dungloe - with the other six ties staggered over Sunday afternoon and evening.

Kilcar in Group D and Milford in Group C are the only two teams heading into the final round of groups with their places in the quarter-finals in the bank.

Naomh Conaill are looking good for a place in the knockout stages but as former Naomh Conaill championship winning player and manager, Martin Doherty, argues they are not home and hosed just yet.

Mathematically, apart from Ardara, all of the other 13 teams have a chance to qualify, but realistically there are only a handful of clubs in the race for the six remaining places.

One of the fancied sides, 2016 champions Glenswilly’s chances have been dented following Sunday’s shock 11 point second round defeat by Four Masters in Pairc Naomh Columba.

“There is still a lot of football to be played and you still have four or five teams in the running for a place in the quarter-finals. Ardara are the only team out of the reckoning,” insisted Martin Doherty.

“Kilcar and Milford are the only two that have qualified for the next round. There are a lot of people of the opinion Naomh Conaill are through too.

“But that is not the case. If MacCumhaills were to beat Naomh Conaill by ten points and Killybegs, as I expect beat Dungloe, in Fintra. Naomh Conaill could lose out on score difference.

“It may be an outside bet but as we saw with Four Masters last weekend who would have predicted them going to Glenswilly and beating the home time by 11 points.

“Anything is possible and it is something Naomh Conaill should be wary of and besides MacCumhaills beat them in the league in Ballybofey in one of only a handful of games they won.”

With champions Gaoth Dobhair expected to be too strong for an injury ravaged Ardara in Group A, Martin Doherty is in no doubt the game in Dunfanaghy and the meeting of St Michaels and St Eunans, in the so called group of death, is the big game of the round.

“The stakes could not be higher. St Michaels and St Eunans are playing for a place in the quarter-final. Gaoth Dobhair may not be firing on all cylinders but they will still be too good for Ardara who are probably already getting themselves right for the relegation play-offs.

“I watched St Michaels against Ardara in the first round. But they never got going last weekend against Gaoth Dobhair and really struggled up front against the champions.

“I suspect a number of their forwards will be very disappointed, albeit in difficult conditions, with their performances against Gaoth Dobhair.

“And while I’m expecting a number of improved performances on Sunday, St Michael’s problem is they are coming up against a good young St Eunans outfit who have a good mix of youth and experience and are on a decent run.

“They ran up a big score against Ardara last Sunday in O’Donnell Park and put in a good and disciplined performance the weekend before, to draw with Gaoth Dobhair in Magheragallon.

“I have been very impressed with Conor O’Donnell this season and I will be surprised if he doesn’t get a call up from Declan Bonner.

“I have also been impressed with James Kelly and Brian McIntyre, two of the young lads that have come in this season and have nailed down places in the team.

“Niall O’Donnell is in good form and Rory Kavanagh is giving great leadership to the young lads on the field.

“While I’m expecting a reaction from St Michaels, first they don’t have a great record against St Eunans and secondly I think overall St Eunans are a better balanced side.

“You never know, championship football can play strange tricks on young minds. But St Eunans are the form team and should win.”

Ardara at home to Gaoth Dobhair in Pearse Park, Ardara, is the other game in this group.

“Ardara are unfortunate to have been hit with a number of injuries. They were without Paddy McGrath and CJ Molloy, long term injured, from the very start.

“Declan Gavigan and Joe Melley missed their two games so far and Peter Oliver McNelis and Conor Classon had to come off last Sunday against St Eunans having suffered knocks.

“With Ardara’s chance of advancing gone I suspect Ardara manager Adrian Brennan and his players are already looking ahead to the relegation play-offs.

“I will be surprised if any of those Ardara players carrying knocks and niggles will be played this weekend. This will make it easier for the champions, who are still playing within themselves. I cannot help but feel Mervyn O’Donnell and Gaoth Dobhair are timing their run and I would not write them off just yet.

“They will be in the last eight after Sunday and for them that is when the championship starts.”

Milford are done and dusted and looking forward to the quarter-final in Group C. But the other three teams Four Masters, Glenfin and Glenswilly are still in the running for the second quarter-final spot.

“After last weekend’s shock win over Glenswilly, Four Masters are in pole position. If they win away to Glenfin on Sunday evening they will qualify along with Milford.”

But should Glenfin win their qualification will depend on how Glenswilly fare at home against Milford.

“Glenswilly are the outsiders because to be in with a chance they will be hoping for a Glenfin win. But even at that Michael Murphy and Co will have to beat Milford by nine points more than Glenfin defeat Four Masters.

“It may be a tall order but that will depend on how Danny O’Donnell and Milford approach the game in Pairc Naomh Columba.

“With a big quarter-final the following weekend, O’Donnell might be tempted to rest any players carrying knocks and bruises. In that scenario anything is possible and as I fancy Glenfin to beat Four Masters, don’t rule out a Glenswilly win and by the required margin.”

Kilcar are at home to Termon and Malin are home to Bundoran in Group D. And with Kilcar, the championship favourites, expected to account for Termon in Towney, the deciding game in this group is the clash of Malin and Bundoran in Connolly Park.

“If Malin were to win by eight points they would take the second spot on score average.

“Though Connolly Park is a tough place to get a result, I feel with Jamie Brennan going well up front, Bundoran should be good enough to get the result to see them in the quarter-final draw on Sunday evening.”

Martin Doherty’s verdict on this weekend’s games

Group A

Wins for St Eunans and Gaoth Dobhair

Group B

Wins for Killybegs and Naomh Conaill

Group C

Wins for Glenfin and Glenswilly

Group D

Wins for Bundoran and Kilcar