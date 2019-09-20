Dublin hunger after five years is frightening for all other counties

Next month the GAA National Congress will debate and vote on whether or not to move ahead with a Second Tier competition in the football championship. The reason for the proposal, I suspect, has been the dominance of Dublin over the last five years. There are those that believe it will revive Gaelic football and others who suggest it will be the final nail in a competition that has been dominated by the big two, Dublin and Kerry, for far too long.

There are those who were sceptical about the Super 8s, but we were all told to give it a chance. It hasn’t changed anything; if anything it has made it worse with the so-called stronger counties getting stronger as the competition goes on.

Dublin waltzed through the Leinster championship without getting out of second gear; they hardly had to break sweat in the Super 8s and their dismissal of Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final a week later was emphatic. The only time they had to be even near their best was the All-Ireland final against Kerry and they were totally on top until the dismissal of Johnny Cooper. It is amazing to think that Kerry were only in the lead for ten minutes of that game yet they had loads of chances and Dublin never reached anywhere near their potential. Yet it was Dublin who finished the stronger and had the opportunity to win the game.

Last Saturday evening there was never an opening for Kerry to get anywhere close to pulling off one of the biggest wins in their history. From the moment the ball was thrown in Dublin were relentless, they never stopped, on the move all the time, tackling in numbers, allowing little or no space or time for the Kerry lads either up front or in their back line.

The Dublin players that were below standard in the first game were the ones that stepped up straight away, with Ciaran Kilkenny, Con O'Callaghan and Paul Mannion dominating the first half.

To be fair Kerry were excellent for the first 35 minutes; in front of goal their point taking was exceptional but the question was always could they keep it up? You knew Dublin were going to come out all guns blazing in the second half. They even lost Jack McCaffrey at half-time, who was man of the match in the drawn game, yet it didn’t seem to have any effect on the way they played.

Gavin throws on Connolly; the media in the last few weeks had stories that maybe the inclusion of Connolly had upset the squad; not sure where the story had come from but one thing that Gavin has been consistent with is that he only makes decisions for the good of the squad and not for the individual; the players trust him.

Even when the game entered the closing minutes and the game was gone from the Kerry men and the blue ribbons were being placed on Sam, the Dublin playeres continued to work as it was the first five minutes; they closed Kerry down with the same vigour, intensity and commitment that has made this Dublin team so dominant.

In years to come and people look back it will be in total awe of what they have achieved. Yes, they have a brilliant bunch of players, who do get the best of everything they need to be at their best. The financial backing is well documented; they get to play at home most of the time, which is a great advantage and I have no doubt each and every player that wears the Dublin colours is looked after off the field just as they are looked after on it.

All that makes a huge difference and certainly helps but it does not create the hunger that every one of the Dublin players have showed in spades. Maybe it’s easy to have that when you're winning All-Irelands but it could be easily said once you win two or three what is the difference after that. Considering what is expected of the modern Gaelic footballer or hurler, it would be just as easy for many of those lads to sit back and enjoy themselves as to continue to commit to such a committed lifestyle. It’s not as if they are getting paid for it.

For me one of their biggest assists is Jim Gavin; his management style has been a revelation, never one to hug the media attention, unassuming is how he carries out his duty. His trust towards his players, both young and experienced, was shown no stronger than in his starting of Eoin Murchan ahead of the more experienced Cian O'Sullivan and the inclusion of Dermot Connolly for the second half.

The question now for everyone else, will it stop at five? Could they go further and make it ten?

For many the Saturday game was not the same without Joe Brolly. The decision to exclude him from the panel caused probably more of a stir than that of naming both teams for the final. Should Joe’s outburst at some of the referee’s decisions in the drawn game cost him his place on the panel? And if it did is that acceptable?

While Joe can go over the top, are we at a stage where criticism goes out the window? If so can we accept that political correctness has gone too far?

It is interesting he was excluded from the panel for having a go at a match official while he remained after his outburst at Sean Kavanagh . . . funny that.