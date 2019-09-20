Donegal GAA defend club championship price hike

Donegal GAA officials have defended the county’s decision of a substantial increase in the admission price to games in the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Club Championship games.

While the increase to group games and quarter-finals is from €10 to €12, the entry price for the senior final has been increased by a third, from €15 to €20.

The admission prices came in for some criticism from supporters at the weekend, who were comparing the Donegal prices with those pertaining in Tyrone, where a double header last-16 game is priced at £5/€6.

Defending the decision, Donegal chairman, Mick McGrath, explained how the price rise came about and why Donegal decided to increase the charge by a little over 33%.

“County treasurers from all over the country attended a special seminar on finance in the middle of last year,” said the Donegal chairman.

“In one of the discussions in the course of the seminar it was discovered that there was a big variance in the admission being charged by counties; it ranged from €15 which we were up to €25.

“It was decided at that meeting to have a uniform €20 and we have decided to go with it. The county final can be an expensive day to run and those costs have gone up in the last few years and we have to cover them.

“We also raised the charges for first round games, quarter-finals and semi-finals and for the other championships, junior, U-21 and intermediate accordingly.

“We recommended a charge of €12 for games in the opening rounds of the championship but these fixtures are run by the clubs and it is at the discretion of the club what they charge.

“We took the decision at the start of the year and it has been approved by the county committee,” said McGrath.