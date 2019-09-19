Draw for championship quarter-finals live on on RTÉ Ráidio na Gaeltachta on Sunday evening

There will be plenty of interest on Sunday evening when the quarter-final draw for the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior Championship takes place on RTÉ Ráidio na Gaeltachta.

The draw is timed for 6.45 live from Glenswilly where the home side will be hoping to have their name in the hat.

However, they will need things to go their way in the other game in the group - Glenfin at home to Four Masters. It's a long shot, but they have to defeat Milford by nine points more than Glenfin defeat Four Masters.

It will be that sort of weekend with calculators needed to see who is in the hat for the quarter-final draws in both senior and intermediate.

Kilcar and Milford are the only two certainties, while Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair would seem to be good bets. After that it's St Eunans or St Michaels with Killybegs and Bundoran tipped. It's ironic that the tightest group, involving Milford, Glenswilly, Glenfin and Four Masters are timed for 5 pm on Sunday evening, the final games in the group stages.

Four Masters are in the strongest position, as they just need to defeat Glenfin, but can they pull off another shock?

INTERMEDIATE C'SHIP

The picture in the Intermediate Championship is a little clearer with six teams - Naomh Columba, Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Muire, Aodh Ruadh, Cloughaneely and Red Hughs already in the hat.

St Nauls and Naomh Brid are strongly fancied to join them.

SEE FULL PREVIEWS ON PAGES 92-94