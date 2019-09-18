BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Great day in Bundoran despite result against Kilcar

The result might have not gone our way but we had a great day on Sunday in Bundoran, for our championship game with Kilcar.

We had one of the biggest crowds I’ve seen in Gaelic Park for years. Kilcar were out in force and really behind their team. They must have outnumbered the Bundoran supporters by three to one.

The result didn’t go in our favour and though we lost by six points the management should have been reasonably happy with the performance.

We were down five players, lads that carrying knocks and bruises and lads the management decided to rest for next weekend against Malin, in Malin.

Kilcar were also short a few players most notably Michael Hegarty and Ciaran McGinley, two big players but even without Michael and Ciaran they still fielded a strong team.

The had Stephen McBrearty back and he played very well and the reality is we never looked like winning and the reality is even if we had everybody we would not have won.

Kilcar are a fine side and are very well organised and are at a different level and it is going to take a very good team to beat them.

But it was still a very enjoyable day and except for a slight skift of rain at the start the weather was good too.

We opened our new stand at Gaelic Park on Sunday and I spent the second half in it among the Kilcar supporters.

It was good to see and meet up with a lot of good friends from Kilcar and I was chatting to Seamus McBrearty, Danny Gillespie, Aodh Cannon, Maurice and Ian Hegarty.

They are all very good GAA men and great followers of the club team.

The club championship is moving along nicely.

Kilcar, Naomh Conaill and Milford have already qualified for the quarter-finals and Gaoth Dobhair, St Eunans and Killybegs are looking like they are going to join them.

But they will have to get positive results in their final round of games.

Bundoran are hoping to make it too though they have a trickly assignment in Malin next weekend.

Milford have qualified from Group C with two wins but the second spot is far from clear with Four Masters, Glenfin and Glenswilly in the running for that remaining slot.

Four Masters, after their shock win over Glenswilly on Sunday evening in Glenswilly, would seem to be in pole position.

But they face Glenfin, still in with a chance of making the last eight in Glenfin, this weekend.

If Four Masters win this game they will be joining Milford. But should Glenfin, who are always a hard nut to crack in Pairc Naomh Taobhoige, win they will very much be in the running,

Of the three Four Masters, Glenfin and Glenswilly, Glenswilly’s chances of making it to the knockout stages are the slimmest.

They will be hoping for a Glenfin win and hope they chalk up a big score against Milford in Pairc Naomh Columba.

So going into the final round of games there is still a lot to play for before the quarter-final draw is made.

Congratulations to Termon on winning the minor championship last Wednesday night. It is a huge achievement for the club and their manager Trevor Alcorn. Last week was a good week for the club as they also won the ladies county final on Sunday week with Geraldine McLaughlin putting in another star performance. Congratulations all round Termon.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack