CYCLING: Poison Glen Tour 2019 takes place this Sunday

The 2019 Four Masters Poison Glen Tour is set to take to the roads of Donegal this autumn on Sunday 22nd September. The 106 km course will take a similar route as previous editions with a feed station in Dunlewy. If anyone doesn’t fancy the Muckish climb they can pedal directly to Dunlewy to the food stop.

Cycling through Glenveagh National Park and the Poison Glen, this is a must do tour for all cyclists who appreciate the scenic beauty that Donegal has to offer or those who just enjoy a challenging cycle.

This year the event will be based from Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny and travel through Kilmacrennan via Trentagh. We will then turn left in Termon through the magnificent Glenveagh National Park before turning right to tackle the first climb of the day, Muckish Gap. Once over Muckish it’s down into Falcarragh and on to Gorkahork and Dunlewy for a food stop.

After a 15 min stop in Dunlewy we set of to tackle the toughest climb of the day, The Poison Glen. After you summit the Poison Glen you have a fast descent down into Glenveagh once again and then back towards Letterkenny via Gartan.

This is a fun day for everyone and not a race. Sign on will open from 8.45am and we will leave at 10am. Entry is €15 for Cycling Ireland members and €20 for anyone seeking a one day licence.

Showers and refreshments will be available afterwards in Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

All Four Masters CC Club members are asked to please take a tray of sandwiches and buns with them on the day

More information to be found on the Four Masters CC Facebook page.