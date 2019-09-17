DONEGAL GAA
DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: All the fixtures in Donegal for coming week
The final series of games in the Senior and Intermediate Championship take place this weekend which will decide the quarter-final line-up.
The full fixture list is:
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Group A
Sun, 22 Sep, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 3), St Michael's V St Eunan's 14:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 22 Sep, Venue: Ardara, (Round 3), Ardara V Gaoth Dobhair 14:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Group B
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 3), Killybegs V Dungloe 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (Round 3), Naomh Conaill V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Group C
Sun, 22 Sep, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 3), Glenswilly V Milford 17:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 22 Sep, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 3), Glenfin V Four Masters 17:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Group D
Sun, 22 Sep, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 3), Malin V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 22 Sep, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 3), Kilcar V Termon 15:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U13 Div 1
Fri, 20 Sep, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 6), Four Masters V Ardara 18:30, Ref: TBC
U16A Hurling Championship
Thu, 19 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Semi Final ), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 19 Sep, Venue: Setanta, (Semi Final ), Setanta V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Group A
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, (Round 3), Naomh Brid V Red Hughs 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 3), Cloughaneely V Naomh Ultan 18:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Group B
Sun, 22 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 3), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Downings 14:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 22 Sep, Venue: The Banks, (Round 3), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V St Naul's GAA Club 14:30, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Group C
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 3), Naomh Columba V Naomh Colmcille 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 3), Burt V Fanad Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports Junior Championship Gr A
Sun, 22 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 3), Buncrana V Naomh Pdraig Lifford 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 22 Sep, Venue: Carndonagh, (Round 3), Carndonagh V Na Rossa 15:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports Junior Championship Group B
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 3), Urris V Robert Emmets 18:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports Junior Championship Group C
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Moville, (Round 3), Moville V Letterkenny Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate B Group A
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, (Round 3), Naomh Brd V Red Hughs 17:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 3), Cloughaneely V Naomh Ultan 17:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate B Group B
Sun, 22 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 3), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Downings 13:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 22 Sep, Venue: The Banks, (Round 3), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V St Naul's GAA Club 13:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate B Group C
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 3), Naomh Columba V Naomh Colmcille 16:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 3), Burt V Fanad Gaels 16:30, Ref: TBC
Junior B Group A
Fri, 20 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 3), Buncrana V Urris 20:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 22 Sep, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 3), Letterkenny Gaels V Convoy 13:00, Ref: TBC
Senior C Group
Fri, 20 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 2), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenswilly 18:15, Ref: TBC
Fri, 20 Sep, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 2), Glenfin V St Eunan's 18:15, Ref: TBC
Barry Gallagher Memorial Cup Division 1
Wed, 18 Sep, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 1), Malin V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC
County Minor League Division One
Wed, 18 Sep, Venue: The Banks, (Quarter Final), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:15, Ref: TBC
Wed, 18 Sep, Venue: Termon, (Quarter Final), Termon V Naomh Pdraig Muff 18:15, Ref: TBC
County Minor League Division Two
Wed, 18 Sep, Venue: Connolly Park, (Quarter Final), Malin V St Naul's GAA Club 18:15, Ref: TBC
Wed, 18 Sep, Venue: Ardara, (Quarter Final), Ardara V Glenswilly 18:15, Ref: TBC
Wed, 18 Sep, Venue: Kilcar, (Quarter Final), Kilcar V Letterkenny Gaels 18:15, Ref: TBC
Wed, 18 Sep, Venue: Moyle Park, (Quarter Finals), Milford V Urris 18:15, Ref: TBC
Go Power County Minor Division Two Championship Section A
Wed, 18 Sep, Venue: Convoy, (Final), Cloughaneely V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: Pat Barrett
NRB U13 Division 1
Fri, 20 Sep, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 6), St Eunan's V Glenswilly 18:15, Ref: TBC
Fri, 20 Sep, Venue: Termon, (Round 6), Termon V Cloughaneely 18:15, Ref: TBC
Mon, 23 Sep, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 2), Cloughaneely V Termon 18:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 Division 2
Wed, 18 Sep, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 2), Letterkenny Gaels V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: TBC
SRB U13 Div 2
Mon, 23 Sep, Venue: The Banks, (Round 1), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Dungloe 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 23 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 1), Killybegs V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 18:30, Ref: TBC
SRB U13 Div 2 sec 2
Mon, 23 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 1), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Kilcar 18:30, Ref: TBC
SRB U13 Div 3
Fri, 20 Sep, Venue: Pirc Gearid O'Gallachir, (Round 6), St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Ultan 18:30, Ref: TBC
U16B Hurling Championship
Thu, 19 Sep, Venue: Carndonagh, (Semi Final ), Carndonagh V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
