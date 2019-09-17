Lifford Strabane AC successful at Ulster Schools Championships combined events

Lifford Strabane AC juvenile athlete Ashleigh McArdle alongside newcomer to the club Finn O’Neill, who just recently transferred from City of Derry, were both in action on Thursday 12th September, at the Ulster Schools Combined Events Championships in Antrim representing their respective schools. Both athletes outperformed their competitors resulting in a clean sweep!

In the Minor Girls event Ashleigh McArdle won with 2,588 points, over 200 points clear of her nearest rival.

In the Minor Boys event Finn O’Neill had a superb win, winning the title by over 500 points.

McArdle & O’Neill will now advance to the All-Ireland Schools Indoor Multi Events in Athlone on November 9th. Well done to both athletes!!

Other News

Juvenile training has resumed for all age groups.

For the younger athletes aged 5yrs old from the 1st September to U12’s (that is anyone turning 11 in 2020) training will be on Monday’s only!! 6:30pm – 7:30pm

For juvenile athletes aged U13+ training will be on both Monday & Wednesday’s 6:30pm – 8pm

All athletes should be on the track & ready to train at 6:30pm sharp!!

Adult training continues Tuesday & Thursday’s @ 6:45pm.

Lifford Strabane AC caters for all abilities. New members always welcomed!

Club Gear

All orders for club gear must be placed by Monday 23rd September.

Open Day

Lifford Strabane AC Open Day for ages 10-14 yrs old. The club with host an open day for children aged from 10-14yrs old, Saturday 21st September 12noon – 2pm. No need to book!!

Fundraising Quiz

Lifford Strabane AC Fundraiser Quiz Night, Caffé Fresco, Strabane. Friday 27th September 2019 @ 8:30pm €5 per head maximum team of 6!