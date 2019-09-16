Tributes paid by Finn Harps at sudden death of former player Noel Melvin

Finn Harps F.C. wishes to express its deepest condolences to the family of our former player Noel Melvin, Crumlin, Co Monaghan. who sadly passed away on Sunday. Aged 48, Noel, a native of Ballina, Co. Mayo, played two seasons for Finn Harps, joining in the 1995/1996 campaign when the Club was promoted to the Premier Division. He also played with Harps in the 1996/1997 season in the top flight. Noel also played League of Ireland football with Monaghan Utd and Dundalk F.C. He featured as well for Donegal Town F.C. in the Junior League when he worked in the local AIB Bank branch.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of Noel Melvin who was a Finn Harps player for two seasons in the mid-1990s. A midfielder, Noel was a key member of the side that was promoted to the Premier Division in 1996 and was also with us for the following season. Finn Harps F.C. wishes to extend its deepest sympathies to Noel’s family at this very difficult time. Rest in Peace Noel.”