Naomh Brid come strong in second half to avail of Naomh Ultan collapse

Naomh Brid gave themselves a great chance of being involved in the Intermediate quarter-finals with a local derby win over Naomh Ultan in Trummon.

Naomh Brid 0-13

Naomh Ultan 1-4

But while Naomh Brid were the better team, there was a dramatic collapse by Naomh Ultan which saw them fail to score in the final 40 minutes.

Naomh Ultan were 1-3 to no score up after 12 minutes before Naomh Bríd hit two points on the bounce. After 20 minutes it was 1-4 to 0-2 points.

But amazingly that would be the last time Naomh Ultan would score as Naomh Brid came back to be just a point adrift at the break, Naomh Brid 0-6, Naomh Ultan 1-4.

Naomh Brid took over in the second half hitting 0-7 while also keeping the Dunkineely residents scoreless.

Once again Darragh Brogan was to the fore with scores also from usual sources such as the McCaffertys, Calum Gallagher, Ryan Brogan and Gearoid Gallagher.

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Liam Duffy, Sam Burgess, Jamie Timoney; Clint Walsh, Ross Gallagher, Michael Gallagher; Thomas Gallagher, Sean Gormley; Gary McCafferty (0-2), Gearoid Gallagher (0-1), Darragh Brogan (0-6); Ryan Brogan (0-1), Calum Gallagher (0-2), Declan McCafferty (0-1). Sub: Eoin Quinn for G Gallagher 55.

NAOMH ULTAN: Daniel McGlynn; Christopher Boyle, Dara Byrne, Jordan Watters; Daniel Gallagher, Dermot Gallier (0-1), Damien Quigley; Joe Alvey, Michael Breslin; Cian Kennedy (0-2), Sean Blain, Darragh Murrin (1-0); Aaron Kyles, Patrick White, Aidan Duddy (0-1). Sub: Alan Lyons for Kyles inj.

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (N Conaill)