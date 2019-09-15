Devlin's late goal helps Naomh Muire to victory in Downings

Naomh Muire clocked up another good result with an away win against Downings in a low scoring hard fought Group B clash in Downings on Saturday.



Downings . . . 0-5

Naomh Muire . . . 1-5

For the second week in a row Naomh Muire struck with a late goal, this time claiming an important win.

Last Saturday midfielder Ultan Boyle struck an injury time goal to earn Gavin Ward’s side a dramatic draw with Aodh Ruadh.

On this occasion, there was a touch of good fortune when a speculative second half shot on the Downings goals from Daniel Devlin slipped through the hands of Downings goalkeeper Brendan McGee and dribbled over the line.

On a dark gloomy evening with a strong south easterly wind blowing across the pitch the teams had to work extremely hard for their scores.

Downings led by two points, 0-3 to 0-1 at half-time. Lorcan Connor scored two close in frees and Oisin Boyce kicked a fine point from play for the locals. Sean ‘The Yank’ Boyle posted the Naomh Muire point.

Naomh Muire upped their game in the second half and outscored the home side 1-4 to 0-1 with Devlin netting the goal and Shaun ‘The Yank’ Boyle, Jack O’Donnell, Daniel and Declan Ward kicking the points for the winners.

Lorcan Connor and Caolan McGroddy scored the second half points for Downings.

DOWNINGS: Brendan McGee; Kevin Doherty, Ben McNutt, Shane McTeague; Padraig McGinty, Ronan Gallagher, Oisin Boyce (0-1); Jamie Lee McBride, Sean Boyce; Danny McBride, Gary Bán McClafferty, Caolan McGroddy (0-1); Fionan McClafferty, Lorcan Connor (0-3), Eric Roberts.

Sub: Hugo Davis.

NAOMH MUIRE: Declan Ward (0-1); Hugh Martin, Brian Gillespie, Daniel Ward (0-1); Patrick Rodgers, Aidy O'Gara, Laurence Coyle; Ultan Boyle, Adam O'Brien; Jack O'Donnell (0-1), Pádraig McCafferty, Thomas O'Donnell; Sean The Yank Boyle (0-2), Daniel Devlin (1-0), Fintan Doherty.