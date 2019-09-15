Reports suggest Stephen Rochford will stay on as Donegal coach

It’s reported today that Stephen Rochford will be staying on as a member of Declan Bonner’s backroom team for next season.

The former Mayo manager has been strongly linked with the vacancy in Galway for several weeks now, and over the last few days that speculation has intensified.

There were reports suggesting that Rochford would link up with Pádraic Joyce and John Divilly as Galway seek a replacement for Kevin Walsh. Rochford is a former senior manager of Galway club Corofin and led them to an All-Ireland club title.

However, according to the Irish Examiner, Rochford has informed Declan Bonner that he will be staying on with Donegal.