Naomh Colmcille well positioned after win over neighbours

Three points was the margin of victory for Newtowncunningham side Naomh Padraig in the big south Inishowen Intermediate Championship clash on Saturday.



N. Colmcille 0-9

Burt 0-6

Naomh Colmcille of Newtowncunningham made it two wins from two in Group C in the Donegal Intermediate Championship as they overcame near neighbours Burt by 0-9 to 0-6.

Having beaten Fanad Gaels in their first outing they followed that win up with a narrow but deserved victory that augurs well for the rest of the championship.

Naomh Colmcille opened the scoring through Daniel Clarke after two minutes and although Bury responded with a Jack O’Brien free, the remaining scores in the first half were all for the eventual victors.

Clarke added two more, one from a free, while there was a brace of points from Michael Lynch which left them leading by 0-5 to 0-1 at the interval.

Naomh Padraig increased their lead to five points with William Gillespie getting the white flag raised straight after the re-start.

Burt then scored twice through Jack O’Brien and Mark McElhinney before Oran Hilley scored at the other end.

O’Brien added another free but points from Gillespie and Michael Friel left Naomh Columba leading by 0-9 to 0-4 with 52 minutes on the clock.

Burt scored the last two points through Dara Grant and McElhinney but it was too little too late.

Naomh Colmcille will travel to Pairc na Gael for their final game, against Naomh Columba, with the winners set to top the group.

N. Colmcille scorers: Daniel Clarke (0-3), Michael Lynch (0-2), William Gillespie (0-2), Oran Hilley (0-1), Michael Friel (0-1).

Burt scorers: Jack O’Brien (0-3), Mark McElhinney (0-2), Dara Grant (0-1).