Victory for Moville in big Inishowen clash

Moville beat Inishowen rivals Naomh Pádraig of Muff by two points in their Junior C Championship clash at Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park on Saturday afternoon.

It was a closely fought affair but at times was scrappy, and it could have gone either way.

Christy Hegarty scored 1-2 for Moville while Danny Murphy’s three points were important in the victory.

Moville had the better of the early stages and his four points before the Muff side got a goal.

Naomh Padraig briefly took the lead before Hegarty’s goal put Moville back in front.

Jonathan Toye was one of the key figures for Naomh Padraig and was their top scorer with a mixture of points from frees and open play.

Late points from Hegarty and Ciaran Diver proved to be decisive for the winners.

Pádhraic Skelly was outstanding at the back for Moville.