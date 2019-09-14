Gaoth Dobhair bounce back with five point victory over St Michaels

Gaoth Dobhair’s championship is back on track after a hard fought five point win over St Michaels at a very wet and windy The Bridge in Dunfanaghy.



St Michaels . . . 1-3

Gaoth Dobhair . . . 1-8



In another defensive tactical battle it was the double champions' defence that stood tall in very difficult conditions - driving wind blowing straight down the pitch to the townend goals.

Gaoth Dobhair played with the elements in the first half and totally dominated the opening 34 minutes and led by three points, 0-6 to 1-0.

A three point lead was a poor advantage given the amount of possession they enjoyed. They also posted seven wides including a real goal chance which Kevin Cassidy failed to convert. The former All-Star defender pulled his shot across the goal and just wide of Mark Anthony McGinley’s right hand post after McGinley’s attempt at a short kick-out was intercepted by Cian Mulligan.

That was on three minutes and Gaoth Dobhair had to wait another four minutes for their first score - a well taken Niall Friel point, on the overlap, seven minutes into the game.

It was also the game’s first score as St Michaels set up with a packed defence. The locals had all 15 players inside their own '45 at times in the opening minutes.

Gaoth Dobhair had to wait until the 16th minute for their second score. This time Eamon Collum converted a close in free.

And Gaoth Dobhair seemed to have settled into the game when MacNaillais and Michael Carroll kicked two points in the space of a minute for a 0-4 to 0-0 lead with 20 minutes on the clock.

And the locals were back in the game in a big way when Colin McFadden polished off a sweeping move with a superbly taken goal four minutes from half-time.

For the goal Peter Witherow did well to work the ball out of defence to find Michael Langan in space and the county man made up ground before finding McFadden on the run and bearing down on goal.

St Michaels made two changes from the first round win over Ardata. Michael McGinley replaced Kyle McGarvey and Ciaran Gallagher (Rock) replaced the injured Martin McElhinney.

Former county man McElhinney suffered a broken bone in his jaw in the first round against Ardara.

Gaoth Dobhair also made two alterations from the team that drew 1-3 to 0-6 with St Eunans in Magheragallon. Ciaran Gillespie and Eamon Collum replaced Odhran Ferry McFadden and Ethan Harkin.

They bounced back from the St Michaels goal to go in three up at the break thanks to late points from Ethan Harkin and MacNiallais.

Gaoth Dobhair took the fight to St Michaels and although the home side reduced the gap to two through Langan on 42, it was cancelled out shortly after by MacNiallais who restored Gaoth Dobhair’s three point advantage.

Gaoth Dobhair took a firm grip and looked to have the measure of the St Michael's attack. Yet there was still was one late kick in St Michaels. Michael Langan and Christy Toye posted points to reduce the margin to a point with minutes on the clock as Jimmy White had his hands full keeping a lid on what turned into a feisty contest.

But Gaoth Dobhair finished strong with a fisted Kevin Cassidy point before Gary McFadden, up from the back, added the icing with a goal deep in injury time.

ST MICHAELS: Mark A McGinley; Oisin Langan, Liam Paul Ferry, Chris McElhinney; Peter Witherow, Michael Gallagher (Rock), Michael McGinley; Ciaran Gallagher (Rock), Michael Langan (0-2); Colin McFadden (1-0), Christy Toye (0-1), Daniel McLaughlin; Edward O’Reilly, Colm McFadden, Andrew Kelly.

Subs; Ryan Langan for E O’Reilly black card h/t; Martin Breslin for M Gallagher 45; Kyle McGarvey for P Witherow 56;

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden (1-0), Neil McGee, Christopher McFadden; Niall Friel (0-1), Dan McBride, Dáire Ó Baoill; Michael Carroll (0-1), Eamon McGee; Ciaran Gillespie, Odhran MacNiallais (0-3, 3f), Naoise Ó Baoill; Cian Mulligan, Kevin Cassidy (0-1), Eamon Collum (0-1, 1f).



Subs; Ethan Harkin for C Mulligan 28; Gavin McBride for E Collum h/t; Seaghan Ferry for K Cassidy 58;



REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)