Gold and silver for Donegal athletes at European Masters' Championships

Donegal's Brian O Domhnaill has helped Ireland to win a gold at the 20k walk event at the European Masters Championships in hot conditions in Venice.

The Finn Valley athlete was sixth overall in an unofficial time of 1:45 and along with Sean McMullin, who hails from Donegal Town, and Ross Alexander, they took the team award.

Meanwhile, Kathryn Mc Devitt of Letterkenny AC was on the Irish masters team that won silver medals in the 4 x 100 relay event, just behind Poland.