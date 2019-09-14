Killybegs resident takes up new managerial post with Irish League club

A hugely experienced League of Ireland manager, who has been residing in Killybegs for several years, has been appointed as the new manager of Irish League side Institute.

Sean Connor, who has managed Galway United, Dundalk, Bohemians and Sligo Rovers, takes up the position vacated by John Quigg in August.

On Saturday afternoon he watched from the stand as Institute slumped to a 4-1 home defeat against Larne in the Irish League Premiership at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry.

Institute have taken just one point from their first seven games.