THE BREAKING BALL: Have expectations in the game gone too far?

On returning from a recent club championship match I listened to a radio interview given by the manager of a successful team.

In explaining where he believed the performance of the team was improved from the previous year he outlined the training regime that they started out in January that continued up until they won their championship game last weekend.

They trained three times a week and after May was finished, they started training at seven o clock every Saturday morning.



Outside of the three training sessions during the week the players had a gym programme that they had to adhere to. They had brought in a nutritionist, a strength and conditioning trainer and they had a number of visits from a sports psychologist which, by all accounts, is run of the mill for most successful teams in today’s environment.

I might add before I go on, that I hadn’t heard what level the team was playing at or indeed if it was in hurling, football or camogie.

It’s been well known for a long time now that it takes very little time for what goes on in successful county teams to filter down into club level.

Clubs are prepared to do whatever it takes to make sure their team has every opportunity to be as successful as they can.

I continued to listen to the manager as he went on about how they had worked on changing their game plan. In the last few years they had asked the players to defend in numbers but they were struggling to get scores. This year however, while they did use a fairly defensive plan, they would attack in numbers. Their new training programme therefore had to reflect that extra work load that players would have to expect under the new playing system.

If I suggested that this was a county team very few would blink an eye. After all, this is what is expected from inter-county players these days.

If I said that it was a senior club side, you might think that is a heavy load for a club side but it would be fair to say that those teams who make it to provincial or All-Ireland club finals are certainly doing this and more. Would many people consider this the norm for underage sides?

Certainly at county level this would be the commitment expected and if the players were not willing to commit to such a schedule they would be replaced before they would know it.

Gone are the days that you trained twice a week and played a game at the weekend. There’s no going out for a night with your mates or meeting up in the local after the Sunday game.

These days most players, regardless of the standard, are asked to commit to a greater level that was asked of them ten or 15 years ago. But has it gone too far?

On finishing the interview on the radio, the manager insisted that in order for players to reach their potential on the field they needed to put everything else in their lives on hold. If they were going to improve and be even better next year the hard work would have to continue over the winter months. The interview concluded with the presenter of the programme thanking the manager and offering his congratulations on winning a junior club title.

Before going any further, I am in no way demeaning the winning of any title, be it senior or junior club or county. Players play for their team, that’s what matters to them. It’s a point of pride for them to represent their club or county, regardless of the level.

But at some point the question needs to be asked, where is all this going? Amateur player,s both male and female, are training as professional athletes. They are committing to levels that reflect the top level of sport yet they are playing at lower levels.

One of the biggest costs to the GAA both at national and club level is their medical bills. There is not a week going by without hearing of players going under the knife for some operation or another. How many clubs have four or five players with long term injuries?

The cost of sending players to physios has gone through the roof in the last ten years. How many stories have we heard about ex-inter-county players needing a new knee or their hip or ankle replaced?

Considering that the club player is now putting the same commitment in as many of those on county teams, can we expect the same trend to follow club players?

At some time someone high up within the association needs to start asking serious questions about where exactly we, in our so called amateur organisation, are going.

Where do we see our games in ten years’ time and what will be asked of players then?

If this sort of commitment is being asked at a junior level, can we take it for granted that the same level is being asked from underage players?

And while people bemoan the fact that so many of our young players are leaving the games in droves, could this be one of the reasons?

As supporters, we want to see the games played at a good level. We want to see all the great skills of both hurling, camogie and football. But at what cost?

Maybe we all need to look at the level of expectations and demands we make of those who after all, are just playing a game.