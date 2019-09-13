All the results from Friday night's Dromore National School 5k

The Dromore National School 5k in Killygordon is always a very popular race on the Donegal Grand Prix circuit - and tonight's event drew another great crowd.

On a perfect evening for a race, it was fantastic to see such another fine turn-out.

Colin McNulty from Finn Valley AC was first athlete home in an impressive 16 minutes, 52 seconds.

His clubmate Aaron Quinn was second in 16.56, less than a second ahead of Letterkenny AC's Nakita Burke who ran another fine face. Indeed just four seconds separated the top three finishers.

Here's a run-down on all the finishers

Dromore NS 5k 2019

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club GunTime

1. 358 Colin McNulty M MO Finn Valley 16:52,1

2. 144 AARON QUINN M MJ FV 16:56,4

3. 319 Nakita Burke F FO LAC 16:56,9

4. 353 Dermot Mc Elchar M M40 F V AC 17:44,3

5. 118 Patrick Brennan M MO LAC 18:35,1

6. 364 Barry Mackey M M50 LAC 18:42,2

7. 138 Dessie Shiels M M40 LAC 19:11,3

8. 338 Catriona Devine F F40 F V AC 19:17,1

9. 316 MARTIN MC CROSSAN M MO 19:22,8

10. 142 Michael Gallagher M M40 Finn valley 19:35,5

11. 344 TOM THOMPSON M M50 FV FFL 19:39,7

12. 462 PROINNSIAS MC ELHILL M MJ FV 19:48,0

13. 459 JOHN MC ELHILL M M40 FV 19:48,2

14. 132 Mark connolly M M60 FV 19:52,4

15. 154 Mark Bates M M40 19:58,4

16. 117 EMER O BRIEN F FJ FV FFL 20:00,7

17. 448 PAURIC MC KELVEY M MJ FV 20:05,2

18. 346 Aine DONNELLY F FO FV FFL 20:12,1

19. 137 Eamon Connolly M M40 Aghyaran 20:20,2

20. 400 Martin McDaid M MO Profitness 21:05,5

21. 443 CONNOR LYONS M MJ FV 21:11,1

22. 403 CATHY BRESLIN F F40 ROSSES AC 21:18,4

23. 332 Kieran coyle M MO K.C.R 21:42,8

24. 422 Thomas Healy M M40 Dromore NS 21:50,1

25. 111 Chloe Burns F FJ Finn ValleyDromore NS 22:03,1

26. 379 Eugene Boyle M M50 Castlefinn Running Clun 22:07,2

27. 430 JIM MC LAUGHLIN M M50 FV -F4L 22:18,9

28. 398 Sean Mc Menamin M MJ Finn Valley AC 22:26,5

29. 467 EMMETT MC CARRON M MO 22:27,4

30. 416 Lorraine Doherty F F40 Rosses AC 22:27,9

31. 139 SEAN MC MENAMIN M M50 AGHYARAN 22:32,9

32. 363 Richy Raymond M MO LAC 22:37,8

33. 136 Brendan Patton M M50 Finn Valley Fit For Life 22:44,3

34. 318 EIMEAR MC CLAFFERTY F FO 22:51,0

35. 130 PAUL GALLEN M M50 KCR 23:00,1

36. 315 DESSIE GALLEN M M40 FV 23:01,0

37. 372 kevin lynch M M50 23:05,7

38. 349 Iggy Houston M M50 everyone a winner 23:07,8

39. 312 BERNIE MARTIN F F50 KCR 23:15,0

40. 426 theo temple M MJ dromore 23:58,9

41. 124 VICKEY O BRIEN F FO 24:04,2

42. 326 Maura Browne F F40 dromore 24:11,1

43. 313 Brendan Martin M M50 KCR 24:12,8

44. 415 D mURRAY M M50 OMAGH HARRIERS 24:19,3

45. 401 SHARON HAMILTON F F40 AGHYARAN 24:24,7

46. 135 Marie Anderson F F50 24:42,2

47. 109 Rosie Henney F FO KCR 25:04,0

48. 320 Cora Harvey F F40 Finn Valley Fit For Life 25:11,6

49. 301 eugene kelly M M50 FV FFL 25:21,5

50. 134 Karole Harron F FO Fit For Life FV 25:31,7

51. 423 AARON HEALY M MJ FV 25:38,5

52. 120 Oisin Mccarron M MJ 25:40,1

53. 409 LAURA CRANE F FO PROFITNESS 25:42,4

54. 158 Diane Gallagher F F50 KCR 25:42,6

55. 314 Samantha Wilkinson F F40 Finn Valley Fit For Life 26:04,8

56. 343 JOE GALLEN M M60 KCR 26:12,3

57. 126 Shayne Lafferty M MJ Finn Valley 26:21,7

58. 444 Sharon Lyons F FO Finn Valley Fit For Life 26:47,9

59. 141 Margaret Doherty F F50 Aghyaran 26:59,1

60. 311 Daniel Webb F FJ Dromore NS 27:15,5

61. 143 SINEAD COLLINS F F40 AGHYARAN 27:21,1

62. 159 FRANCES WILSON F FO KCR 27:26,3

63. 325 PATRICK SCANLON M MJ DROMORE 27:43,6

64. 447 Cormac McKelvey M MJ Finn Valley 27:43,9

65. 328 Kevin McHugh M M60 Aghyaran 27:58,3

66. 425 DYLAN TEMPLE M MJ DROMORE 27:58,9

67. 133 Frankie Murray M M60 Finn Valley 28:15,8

68. 419 Noah Onofrei M MJ 28:34,3

69. 418 GRACE ONOFREI F FJ DROMORE 28:34,4

70. 420 GEORGE ONOFREI M MO LYIT 28:34,5

71. 433 Odhran Gallagher M MJ Finn Valley 28:53,9

72. 427 roisin temple F FO 28:54,1

73. 408 CONOR GALLEN M MO 29:25,6

74. 329 DANNY DOHERTY M MO 29:30,2

75. 123 BEN O BRIEN M MJ 29:55,3

76. 453 andrea slevin F FO fv 29:57,9

77. 445 Ann Strain F F50 Convoy AC 29:59,5

78. 390 aleesha crawford F FJ Red Hughes 30:14,4

79. 110 Eimear burns F FJ 30:21,5

80. 359 aoife SAMMON F FJ 30:22,5

81. 157 ANNA kelly F F40 KCR 30:29,3

82. 360 Meabh Dolan F FJ Dromore NS 30:38,4

83. 434 Aoibhinn Gallagher F FJ Finn Valley 30:43,5

84. 355 Liam Dolan M MJ Dromore NS 30:44,0

85. 421 JUDY PATTERSON F F50 KCR 30:46,8

86. 367 DANIEL CAFFERTY M MJ 31:15,6

87. 431 CONOR MC INTYRE M MJ 31:21,7

88. 122 Jennifer O Brien F FJ Dromore NS 32:11,5

89. 417 Desmond Browne M M70 Lagan Valley 32:12,5

90. 362 PAUL SAMMON M MJ 32:28,9

91. 361 MICHELLE DOLAN F F40 32:36,7

92. 125 Gerald Gallen M M60 Curragh Ath 33:39,5

93. 131 KELLIE-ANNE DOHERTY F FO 33:48,7

94. 455 padraig brogan M MJ dromore 33:54,3

95. 309 ellie murray F FJ 33:54,4

96. 148 Sandra Herron F FO Finn Valley Fit For Life 33:55,4

97. 147 CHARLENE KELLY F FO FVF4L 33:56,4

98. 404 LISA PATTON F FO DROMORE STAFF 34:23,7

99. 331 aoife coyle F FJ dromore 34:36,2

100. 356 Katie Dolan F FJ 35:07,6

101. 307 Aoibhinn Murray F FJ 35:07,8

102. 310 anita coyle F FO setanta 35:33,5

103. 337 DANIEL BRADLEY M MJ Dromore 36:11,7

104. 446 CHARLIE MC MENAMIN M MJ 36:13,5

105. 414 Noah O Donnell M MJ Dromore NS 36:16,2

106. 413 Paula o donnell F F40 dromore 36:19,7

107. 127 DANIEL PATTON M MJ DROMORE 36:26,3

108. 396 Sam Nixon Bonner M MJ 36:33,6

109. 323 Caoimhe O Brien F FJ IND 36:35,0

110. 153 AMY GALLAGHER F FJ Red Hughes 36:35,1

111. 389 ELLIE RIGBY F FJ Red Hughes 36:35,2

112. 469 NAITHIEA PATTON F FJ DROMORE 36:44,9

113. 402 Ben Linton M MJ Dromore NS 36:55,8

114. 407 Patrick/Niall Gallen M MJ Dromore NS 37:07,7

115. 386 Rebecca Rigby F FJ 37:07,9

116. 460 MARY MC GILL F FO KCR 37:09,8

117. 458 MARY DEVINE F FO KCR 37:10,8

118. 411 Selina Bonner F FO 37:15,0

119. 368 George Kirk M MJ IND 37:40,7

120. 387 amber rigby F FJ 37:46,2

121. 466 aoife CANNON F FJ DROMORE 37:46,3

122. 463 Brayden Cannon M MJ Dromore NS 37:46,5

123. 399 LISA KELLY F FO KCR 37:53,1

124. 370 Bernadette Gallinagh F F60 37:54,8

125. 371 Rita McNulty F F70 37:55,2

126. 146 Jayden McBride M MJ Dromore NS 38:08,9

127. 145 JOHNNY MC BRIDE M MO 38:10,6

128. 339 AVA DEVINE F FJ dROMORE 38:19,9

129. 388 Kienna Mc Laughlin F FJ 38:21,3

130. 412 Aimee Nixon Bonner F FJ Dromore NS 38:21,3

131. 304 Cormac Sweeney Murray M MJ 39:08,0

132. 394 Daithi Merritt M MJ Dromore NS 39:10,8

133. 327 DANIEL CALLAGHAN M MJ FV 39:13,8

134. 321 DANNY BROWNE M MJ DROMORE 39:15,0

135. 397 Ellen Sharkey F FJ 39:30,5

136. 461 EIMEAR MC ELHLL F FJ FV 40:00,6

137. 305 Hannah Sweeney Murray F FJ 40:05,8

138. 454 marty brogan M MJ dromore 40:10,0

139. 324 LEAH PORTER F FJ FV COLLEGE 40:10,2

140. 450 Freya Hamilton F FJ 40:47,8

141. 436 Peter Gallagher M MJ Finn Valley 40:55,8

142. 449 KAILYN HAMILTON M MJ DROMORE 40:57,7

143. 435 Enya Gallagher F FJ 41:00,8

144. 438 Helen Dolan Gallagher F FO 41:01,1

145. 377 Oisin Ewing M MJ Dromore NS 41:43,1

146. 473 Hannah F FO 41:52,0

147. 335 THOMAS BRADLEY M MJ Dromore 42:00,1

148. 472 Cathal Mc Cready M MO 42:04,0

149. 452 SKY HAMILTON F FJ 42:47,0

150. 442 molly mc kelvey F FJ dromore 43:01,5

151. 140 NIAMH GALLAGHER F FJ FV 43:02,5

152. 468 LEANNE PATTON F FO DROMORE 43:12,9

153. 456 Aoibhin temple F FJ dromore 43:13,5

154. 340 Eve Devine F FJ Dromore 43:13,6

155. 350 CORA Browne F FJ Dromore 43:14,3

156. 322 Lisa Obrien F F40 IND 43:30,1

157. 457 claire temple F FO dromore 43:30,2

158. 352 charlotte long F FO 43:31,2

159. 121 SHANE MC CLEAN M MJ DROMORE 43:36,2

160. 116 Grace Hall F FJ IND 43:46,7

161. 437 PJ Gallagher M M40 43:47,5

162. 348 THOMAS DEVINE M MO dROMORE 43:52,1

163. 308 Cathrina Murray F F40 43:52,9

164. 395 Adina Sharkey F FO 43:53,1

165. 115 tanya Hall F F40 KCR 43:54,2

166. 156 Patricia O Brien F FO KCR 43:54,9

167. 155 Colleen O Brien F FO 43:55,8

168. 393 caitlin lafferty-merritt F FJ 44:09,7

169. 336 mathew Bradley M MJ dromore 44:47,0

170. 440 Teresa McNulty F FO 44:58,6

171. 128 PAUL BYRNE M MJ DROMORE 45:02,8

172. 354 William Dolan M MO Dromore NS 45:06,1

173. 357 Natasha Dolan F FO 45:06,4

174. 464 Pauline Cannon F F40 Dromore NS 45:07,3

175. 369 BEN MC CARRON M MJ 45:39,7

176. 160 Evelyn Quinn F FO KCR 46:15,7

177. 347 ANNA SLEVIN F F50 46:17,3

178. 351 Angera gallen F F50 KCR 46:17,9

179. 391 Darcey Hamilton F FJ 46:25,7

180. 119 DANIEL MC CLEAN M MJ Dromore 46:26,3

181. 432 GRACE MC GOVERN F FJ PRO-FITNESS 46:26,5

182. 317 CIARA MOSS F FJ DRomore 46:53,6

183. 405 Monica/Charlie Gallen F FO 46:58,7

184. 392 Seamus Hamilton M M40 46:58,9

185. 410 Mary Gallagher F FO IND 47:15,7

186. 334 John Bradley M MO KCR 47:16,2

187. 333 REBECCA BRADLEY F FJ DROMORE 47:16,5

188. 385 Dáire Donaghey M MJ 47:19,7

189. 303 matthew patterson M MJ 47:34,2

190. 366 LAURA O LOUGHLIN F FO 47:40,4

191. 365 CHLOE BRENNAN F FO 47:40,5

192. 302 Jason Patterson M MO 47:43,1

193. 129 Grace Byrne F FJ Dromore NS 47:47,4

194. 383 Jack Donaghy M MJ 47:48,7

195. 384 Denise Mc Gahan F F40 47:48,8

196. 382 Seamus Donaghey M M40 47:49,1

197. 375 Eimear Ewing F FJ 48:48,7

198. 465 Maddison Cannon F FJ Dromore NS 49:13,7

199. 428 Joey McGovern M MJ Profitness 49:13,9

200. 113 AVA Hall F FJ ind 49:39,6

201. 429 EMMA MC GOVERN F FO PRO-FITNESS 49:47,1

202. 152 niamh burns F FJ Dromore 50:07,9

203. 112 nicola kee F F40 KCR 50:08,8

204. 151 Saoirse Burns F FJ Dromore NS 50:09,3

205. 114 Brenda Kee F F70 IND 50:15,4

206. 470 Orla Noonan Sweeney F FO 51:29,8

207. 441 Shelley Gallen F FO 51:30,9

208. 471 ADAM SWEENEY M MJ Red Hughes 51:32,2

209. 381 Kathy Kelly F F50 Dromore NS 52:54,7

210. 380 moninne bradley F F50 Red Hughes 52:55,0

211. 376 Mia McConnell F FJ 59:40,0

212. 378 naomhi morrow F FJ 59:40,4