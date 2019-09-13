Cup holders Bonagee United face tricky opening tie in Knockalla Caravans Cup

The draw has been made for the first and second rounds of the Knockalla Caravans Cup.

This competition is for sides from the Ulster Senior League, the Donegal League and the Inishowen League. Bonagee United are the cup holders - they beat Glengad United 3-0 in last May's decider.

And they've been handed a tricky assignment in the first round. They'll meet Donegal League champions Castlefinn Celtic in one of the stand-out ties of the round.

Elsewhere last year's beaten finalists Glengad United will travel to play Aileach in all-Inishowen League affair.

Another notable tie serves up Greencastle at home to Letterkenny Rovers.

Here's the draw in full:

2019/20 Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup First Round

Fanad United v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Buncrana Hearts v Finn Harps Reserves

Aileach v Glengad United

Bonagee United v Castlefin Celtic

Derry City Reserves v Milford United

Greencastle v Letterkenny Rovers

* Games scheduled for Sunday, October 13, 2pm

2019/20 Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup Second Round

Greencastle/Letterkenny Rovers v Fanad United/Kilmacrennan Celtic

Derry City Reserves/Milford United v Kildrum Tigers

Cockhill Celtic v Aileach/Glengad United

Bonagee United/Castlefin Celtic v Buncrana Hearts/Finn Harps Reserves

* Games scheduled for Sunday, December 8, 2pm