SOCCER
Cup holders Bonagee United face tricky opening tie in Knockalla Caravans Cup
Draw made for first rounds of Knockalla Caravans Cup
The draw has been made for the first and second rounds of the Knockalla Caravans Cup.
This competition is for sides from the Ulster Senior League, the Donegal League and the Inishowen League. Bonagee United are the cup holders - they beat Glengad United 3-0 in last May's decider.
And they've been handed a tricky assignment in the first round. They'll meet Donegal League champions Castlefinn Celtic in one of the stand-out ties of the round.
Elsewhere last year's beaten finalists Glengad United will travel to play Aileach in all-Inishowen League affair.
Another notable tie serves up Greencastle at home to Letterkenny Rovers.
Here's the draw in full:
2019/20 Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup First Round
Fanad United v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Buncrana Hearts v Finn Harps Reserves
Aileach v Glengad United
Bonagee United v Castlefin Celtic
Derry City Reserves v Milford United
Greencastle v Letterkenny Rovers
* Games scheduled for Sunday, October 13, 2pm
2019/20 Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup Second Round
Greencastle/Letterkenny Rovers v Fanad United/Kilmacrennan Celtic
Derry City Reserves/Milford United v Kildrum Tigers
Cockhill Celtic v Aileach/Glengad United
Bonagee United/Castlefin Celtic v Buncrana Hearts/Finn Harps Reserves
* Games scheduled for Sunday, December 8, 2pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on