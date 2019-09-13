Time trial gold for Dunlevy and McCrystal in The Netherlands

Katie-George Dunlevey and Eve McCrystal's amazing run of success at the UCI Paracycling World Championships continued yesterday when for the third year in a row, they won gold medals in the time trial.

The Irish pair produced another fantastic display and had almost a minute to spare over second placed pair, New Zealand's Emma Foy and Hannah Van Kampen.

The World Championships are taking place in Emmen in the Netherlands.

Katie-George, whose father John is from Mountcharles, spoke of her delight after the win.

"We had form coming into it from our previous results," she said.

"I believed that we could do it, and I really, really wanted this one. I know Eve did as well.

"It was really tough out there. It was a flat course and that suited us, but it was a long, hard TT. We fought all the way. I am absolutely delighted to win again."

The Irish tandem pair crossed the line in 41:2.51 to beat New Zealand's Foy and Kampen by 55.28 seconds over the 31.2km course.

McCrystal added: "I enjoyed it. I could see a few riders ahead of us so it was nice to have a carrot to push on and win in the end."

The Irish pair had targeted success at these championships and as part of their preparations, they returned to familiar ground in June when they took part in the Irish National Championships which were hosted in Derry but mainly took place in Donegal.