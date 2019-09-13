Donegal players dominate at 2019 Irish News Ulster All-Star Awards

Ulster champions Donegal dominated at Thursday night's 2019 Irish News Ulster All-Star awards.

Eight Donegal players picked up provincial All-Stars with Michael Murphy named Player of the Year at the awards presentation in Armagh.

The Glenswilly man had another fantastic season, captaining Donegal to another Ulster title.

And seven other Donegal players, including goalkeeper Shaun Patton (St Eunans), Jamie Brennan (Bundoran) and Stephen McMenamin (Red Hughs) were also given All-Stars.

Kilcar duo Ryan McHugh and Paddy McBrearty also picked up awards while Paddy McGrath (Ardara) and Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Killybegs) who both picked up serious injuries towards the end of the All-Ireland campaign, also received Ulster All-Stars.

The awards presentation took place in the Armagh City Hotel.

Armagh's Jarleth Og Burns and Rian O'Neill were the only two players outside of Donegal and Tyrone to receive All-Stars.

The Tyrone All-Stars include Peter Harte, Mattie Donnelly, Cathal McShane, Frank Burns and Ronan McNamee.