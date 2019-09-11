Siobhán Coyle to run the line in Sunday's All-Ireland final

It's a big weekend ahead for Donegal referee Siobhán Coyle.

The Gaeil Fhánada club member will be linesperson at the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior football championship final between Galway and Dublin at Croke Park on Sunday

Siobhán has been a referee for eight years in Donegal adult football and in Ladies football for seven years.

She took charge of the Donegal LGFA senior final in 2016 and the Ulster LGFA junior club final in 2017.