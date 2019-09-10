Donegal GAA Fixtures for this weekend

Donegal GAA have this morning released the fixtures ahead of this weekend's second series of games in Donegal Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships.

It's expected that a number of games scheduled for Saturday evening, will be brought forward to avoid a clash with the All-Ireland football final replay which throws-in at 6pm.

The fixtures listed below, announced today by the county board, are the original fixtures. Supporters are advised to keep an eye out for possible changes to times.

Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Group A

Sat, 14 Sep,

St Michael's V Gaoth Dobhair 18:30, Ref: Jimmy White

Sun, 15 Sep,

St Eunan's V Ardara 15:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary



Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Group B

Sat, 14 Sep,

Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 18:30, Ref: Shane Toolan

Sun, 15 Sep,

Killybegs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: Shane Toolan



Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Group C

Sat, 14 Sep,

Milford V Glenfin 15:30, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle

Sun, 15 Sep,

Glenswilly V Four Masters 18:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian



Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Group D

Sun, 15 Sep,

Malin V Termon 15:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Bundoran V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: James Connors



SRB U13 Div 1

Fri, 13 Sep,

Naomh Conaill V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 16 Sep,

Ardara V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: TBC



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Group A

Sun, 15 Sep,

Naomh Bríd V Naomh Ultan 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

Red Hughs V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Group B

Sat, 14 Sep,

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Naul's GAA Club 15:30, Ref: James Connors

Downings V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 18:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Group C

Sat, 14 Sep,

Naomh Colmcille V Burt 18:30, Ref: Robert O Donnell

Sun, 15 Sep,

Naomh Columba V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: Marc Brown



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Championship Gr A

Sat, 14 Sep,

Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Sun, 15 Sep,

Buncrana V Na Rossa 15:00, Ref: TBC



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Championship Group B

Sat, 14 Sep,

Convoy V Urris 16:00, Ref: Andrew Mullin



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Championship Group C

Sat, 14 Sep,

Naomh Pádraig Muff V Moville 15:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace



Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior B Football Group A

Sat, 14 Sep,

St Michael's V Gaoth Dobhair 17:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Sun, 15 Sep,

St Eunan's V Ardara 13:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Cale



Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior B Football Group B

Sat, 14 Sep,

Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 17:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Cale

Sun, 15 Sep,

Killybegs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: Pat Barrett



Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior B Football Group C

Sat, 14 Sep,

Milford V Glenfin 14:00, Ref: Trevor Maloney

Sun, 15 Sep,

Glenswilly V Four Masters 16:30, Ref: Robert O Donnell



Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior B Football Group D

Sun, 15 Sep,

Malin V Termon 13:30, Ref: Hugo Wallace

Bundoran V Kilcar 13:30, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Group A

Sun, 15 Sep,

Naomh Bríd V Naomh Ultan 13:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

Red Hughs V Cloughaneely 13:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Group B

Sat, 14 Sep,

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Naul's GAA Club 13:45, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley

Downings V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 17:00, Ref: Paul Clifford



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Group C

Sat, 14 Sep,

Naomh Colmcille V Burt 17:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 15 Sep,

Naomh Columba V Fanad Gaels 13:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Group A

Sun, 15 Sep,

Convoy V Buncrana 13:00, Ref: Pat Walsh

Letterkenny Gaels V Urris 15:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior C Group

Fri, 13 Sep,

Glenswilly V Glenfin 18:30, Ref: Lee Jordan

St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: Gerard Jnr Mc Hugh



Barry Gallagher Memorial Cup Division 1

Sun, 15 Sep,

Buncrana V Burt 11:30, Ref: TBC

Malin V Carndonagh 11:30, Ref: TBC



Barry Gallagher Memorial Cup Division 2

Sun, 15 Sep,

Naomh Colmcille V Malin 11:30, Ref: TBC

Steelstown V Moville 11:30, Ref: TBC



Go Power Go Power Minor Division One Championship

Wed, 11 Sep,

Gaoth Dobhair V Termon 19:30, Ref: James Connors



Go Power County Minor Division Two Championship Section A

Wed, 11 Sep,

Four Masters V Kilcar 18:00, Ref: TBC

Cloughaneely V St Naul's GAA Club 19:30, Ref: TBC



Inishowen Board U13 Division 2

Sun, 15 Sep,

Naomh Colmcille V Malin 11:30, Ref: TBC



NRB U13 Division 1

Fri, 13 Sep,

Cloughaneely V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC

Glenswilly V Termon 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 16 Sep,

Glenswilly V Cloughaneely 18:30, Ref: TBC

St Eunan's V Termon 18:30, Ref: TBC



NRB U13 Division 2

Wed, 11 Sep,

Milford V Fanad Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 13 Sep,

Sean Mac Cumhaill V Fanad Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC

Glenfin V Letterkenny Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC

Gaoth Dobhair V Milford 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 16 Sep,

Milford V Letterkenny Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fanad Gaels V Gaoth Dobhair 18:30, Ref: TBC

Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 18 Sep,

Letterkenny Gaels V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: TBC



NRB U13 Division 3

Fri, 13 Sep,

Letterkenny Gaels V Convoy 18:30, Ref: TBC

Robert Emmets V St Michael's 18:30, Ref: TBC

Red Hughs V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 16 Sep,

St Michael's V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC

Convoy V Red Hughs 18:30, Ref: TBC

Robert Emmets V Letterkenny Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC



SRB U13 Div 2

Fri, 13 Sep,

Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC

Killybegs V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 16 Sep,

Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: TBC



SRB U13 Div 2 sec 2

Sat, 14 Sep,

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: TBC

Four Masters V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 16 Sep,

Naomh Columba V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC



SRB U13 Div 3

Fri, 13 Sep,

Bundoran V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 16 Sep,

Naomh Ultan V Bundoran 18:30, Ref: TBC



U16 All County Hurling League

Thu, 12 Sep,

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC

Buncrana V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC

Carndonagh V Setanta 18:30, Ref: TBC

Letterkenny Gaels V Dungloe 18:30, Ref: TBC