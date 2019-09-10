GAELIC GAMES
Donegal GAA Fixtures for this weekend
Another busy weekend of championship action up ahead
Action from last Saturday night's Senior Championship meeting of MacCumhaills and Dungloe in Ballybofey PICTURE: THOMAS GALLAGHER
Donegal GAA have this morning released the fixtures ahead of this weekend's second series of games in Donegal Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships.
It's expected that a number of games scheduled for Saturday evening, will be brought forward to avoid a clash with the All-Ireland football final replay which throws-in at 6pm.
The fixtures listed below, announced today by the county board, are the original fixtures. Supporters are advised to keep an eye out for possible changes to times.
Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Group A
Sat, 14 Sep,
St Michael's V Gaoth Dobhair 18:30, Ref: Jimmy White
Sun, 15 Sep,
St Eunan's V Ardara 15:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Group B
Sat, 14 Sep,
Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 18:30, Ref: Shane Toolan
Sun, 15 Sep,
Killybegs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: Shane Toolan
Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Group C
Sat, 14 Sep,
Milford V Glenfin 15:30, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle
Sun, 15 Sep,
Glenswilly V Four Masters 18:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Group D
Sun, 15 Sep,
Malin V Termon 15:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely
Bundoran V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: James Connors
SRB U13 Div 1
Fri, 13 Sep,
Naomh Conaill V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 16 Sep,
Ardara V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Group A
Sun, 15 Sep,
Naomh Bríd V Naomh Ultan 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty
Red Hughs V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Group B
Sat, 14 Sep,
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Naul's GAA Club 15:30, Ref: James Connors
Downings V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 18:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Group C
Sat, 14 Sep,
Naomh Colmcille V Burt 18:30, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Sun, 15 Sep,
Naomh Columba V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: Marc Brown
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Championship Gr A
Sat, 14 Sep,
Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Sun, 15 Sep,
Buncrana V Na Rossa 15:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Championship Group B
Sat, 14 Sep,
Convoy V Urris 16:00, Ref: Andrew Mullin
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Championship Group C
Sat, 14 Sep,
Naomh Pádraig Muff V Moville 15:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace
Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior B Football Group A
Sat, 14 Sep,
St Michael's V Gaoth Dobhair 17:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
Sun, 15 Sep,
St Eunan's V Ardara 13:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Cale
Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior B Football Group B
Sat, 14 Sep,
Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 17:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Cale
Sun, 15 Sep,
Killybegs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: Pat Barrett
Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior B Football Group C
Sat, 14 Sep,
Milford V Glenfin 14:00, Ref: Trevor Maloney
Sun, 15 Sep,
Glenswilly V Four Masters 16:30, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior B Football Group D
Sun, 15 Sep,
Malin V Termon 13:30, Ref: Hugo Wallace
Bundoran V Kilcar 13:30, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Group A
Sun, 15 Sep,
Naomh Bríd V Naomh Ultan 13:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
Red Hughs V Cloughaneely 13:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Group B
Sat, 14 Sep,
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Naul's GAA Club 13:45, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley
Downings V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 17:00, Ref: Paul Clifford
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Group C
Sat, 14 Sep,
Naomh Colmcille V Burt 17:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 15 Sep,
Naomh Columba V Fanad Gaels 13:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Group A
Sun, 15 Sep,
Convoy V Buncrana 13:00, Ref: Pat Walsh
Letterkenny Gaels V Urris 15:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior C Group
Fri, 13 Sep,
Glenswilly V Glenfin 18:30, Ref: Lee Jordan
St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: Gerard Jnr Mc Hugh
Barry Gallagher Memorial Cup Division 1
Sun, 15 Sep,
Buncrana V Burt 11:30, Ref: TBC
Malin V Carndonagh 11:30, Ref: TBC
Barry Gallagher Memorial Cup Division 2
Sun, 15 Sep,
Naomh Colmcille V Malin 11:30, Ref: TBC
Steelstown V Moville 11:30, Ref: TBC
Go Power Go Power Minor Division One Championship
Wed, 11 Sep,
Gaoth Dobhair V Termon 19:30, Ref: James Connors
Go Power County Minor Division Two Championship Section A
Wed, 11 Sep,
Four Masters V Kilcar 18:00, Ref: TBC
Cloughaneely V St Naul's GAA Club 19:30, Ref: TBC
Inishowen Board U13 Division 2
Sun, 15 Sep,
Naomh Colmcille V Malin 11:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 Division 1
Fri, 13 Sep,
Cloughaneely V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC
Glenswilly V Termon 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 16 Sep,
Glenswilly V Cloughaneely 18:30, Ref: TBC
St Eunan's V Termon 18:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 Division 2
Wed, 11 Sep,
Milford V Fanad Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 13 Sep,
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Fanad Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC
Glenfin V Letterkenny Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC
Gaoth Dobhair V Milford 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 16 Sep,
Milford V Letterkenny Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fanad Gaels V Gaoth Dobhair 18:30, Ref: TBC
Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: TBC
Wed, 18 Sep,
Letterkenny Gaels V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 Division 3
Fri, 13 Sep,
Letterkenny Gaels V Convoy 18:30, Ref: TBC
Robert Emmets V St Michael's 18:30, Ref: TBC
Red Hughs V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 16 Sep,
St Michael's V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC
Convoy V Red Hughs 18:30, Ref: TBC
Robert Emmets V Letterkenny Gaels 18:30, Ref: TBC
SRB U13 Div 2
Fri, 13 Sep,
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC
Killybegs V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 16 Sep,
Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U13 Div 2 sec 2
Sat, 14 Sep,
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: TBC
Four Masters V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 16 Sep,
Naomh Columba V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U13 Div 3
Fri, 13 Sep,
Bundoran V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 16 Sep,
Naomh Ultan V Bundoran 18:30, Ref: TBC
U16 All County Hurling League
Thu, 12 Sep,
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC
Buncrana V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC
Carndonagh V Setanta 18:30, Ref: TBC
Letterkenny Gaels V Dungloe 18:30, Ref: TBC
