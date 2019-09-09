Four Masters clinch Donegal U-14A title after thrilling win over MacCumhaill's

Four Masters completed an All-Ireland and Donegal championship double on Friday night with victory over Sean MacCumhaill's in Glenfin on Friday evening.

Four Masters . . . 3-5

Sean MacCumhaill's . . . 1-8

Goals from Daniel Quinn (two) and Daniel McIntyre helped them to a three point win over a strong Sean MacCumhaill's side in a highly competitive U-14 final.

The win completes an All Ireland Feile Peile nOg and a Donegal A championship double by the young side - seven of the team are underage again next season - managed by Damien Dunnion.

They won the All-Ireland Feile nOg Division Two title at the beginning of July.

“It was a great season alright but we also targeted the championship,” noted Dunnion.

“Winning the Feile was a big thing but this is the one we set our sights on from the start of the year.

“The lads have really worked hard and put in a big effort this season and they have been rewarded by winning the championship.

“We’ve had these lads since they were eight and they are a great bunch of lads and I’m very proud of them and what they have achieved.”

Four Masters' Caolan Sweeney breaks from midfield against Sean MacCumhaill's Shaun McMenamin during the U-14 Div 1A county final Picture: Thomas Gallagher

The champions led by four points, 2-2 to 0-2, at half-time with Daniel McIntyre and Daniel Quinn scoring their goals. The Masters can also thank their goalkeeper Seoirse O'Flaherty for two brilliant first half point blank saves. Both saves were in the opening minutes and before the champions had hit their opening score.

MacCumhaill's upped their game in the second half and outscored the Masters by 1-6 to 1-3 with Barrie McGee netting the goal. But thanks to some good defending and a third goal scored by full-forward Daniel Quinn, the boys from Tir Chonaill Park hung on for a hard earned win.

FOUR MASTERS: Seorse O’Flaherty; John Bell, Fiachra O’Donnell, Terence McGovern; Calum McCrea, Jake Graham, Leo McGowan; Senan Carr (0-1), Caolan Sweeney; Daniel McIntyre (1-0), Rory McLaughlin (0-2), David Monaghan; Oisin Doherty, Daniel Quinn (2-1), Conor Meehan.

Subs: Theo Colhoun for C McCrea (black card); Kiernan Degnan for C Meehan; Turlough Carr for R McLaughlin; Conor McCaul for D Monaghan.

Unused subs: Tiernan McBride, Calum Dunnion, Michael McMullan, Shane Martin, Seamus Cauldwell, Mikey Duke, Daniel O’Sullivan.



SEAN MacCUMHAILL'S: Ronan Callaghan; Mark Gavin, Martin Mbulli, Cathal Cannon; Fionn McNulty (0-1), Diarmaid O’Donnell, Charlie Byrne; Ruairi Callaghan (0-2, 2f), Conor McGinty (0-1); Shaun McMenamin, Sean Martin (0-1), Daithi McMahon (0-1); Odhran Bonner 0-1), Barrie McGee (1-1, 1f), Darragh Boyle. Subs: Joseph Boyle for Mark Gavin

REFEREE: Anthony McCallig (Naomh Ultan)