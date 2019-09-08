DONEGAL LEAGUE ROUND UP
Area Shield Finals serve up some brilliant cup action
All the results, reports and next weekend's fixtures from the Donegal League
Cappry Rovers, Donegal Area Shield winners
It was Area Shield Cup Final day in the Donegal League on Sunday with the four finals in each of the cup areas taking place.
Lifford Area
Kildrum Tigers 0 v 0 Raphoe Town
(Kildrum Tigers won on penalties)
The Lifford Area Shield Final was played at Station Road, St. Johnston with league status making the hosts pre-match favourites.
Raphoe had already accounted for both Convoy Arsenal and Lifford Celtic and went to St. Johnston full of confidence in their ability to cause an upset. Despite playing at the higher grade Kildrum couldn’t see off the Raphoe men in normal time so extra time was needed.
It was long time club servant and team captain William Lynch who got the deciding goal. Fair play to Raphoe who fought a gallant campaign and well done to Kildrum who progress to the Cup semi-final.
Gweedore Area
Glenea United . . . 2
Kilmacrennan Celtic . . 4
The opening 15 minutes were quiet with very few chances and both teams seemed afraid to over commit.
In the 18th minute it was Kilmacrennan who opened the scoring with a corner to the head of Kevin O’ Donnell, who made no mistake from 4 yards.
Two minutes later it was the visitors who struck again, good play from O’ Donnell found James Doherty one on one with the keeper, but Joe Coll saved and Doherty finished off the rebound.
Things got worse for Glenea in the 25th minute, between Christopher Dillion shooting and a defensive clearance the ball ended up in the Glenea net.
Glenea pulled one back in the 52nd minute when Ryan Mc Fadden got on the end of a corner, turning in the 6 -yard box and shooting to the roof of the net.
With Kilmacrennan always looking dangerous at set-pieces and corner kicks they made it four in the 60th minute with Kieran Gorman rising highest from a corner.
Glenea kept battling and got their second when a Sean Coll free kick found Shaun Curran who calmly picked his corner with a 20-yard strike. With only minutes remaining Joe Coll pulled off a good save to deny Ryan Shields by tipping over his well struck shot.
Referee: Dessie Mc Laughlin
Donegal Area
Ballybofey United . . . 2
Cappry Rovers . . . 2
(Cappry Rovers won on penalties a.e.t.)
Cappry Rovers took Ballybofey United’s Donegal Area Shield Crown but they had to come from behind and prevail in a tense penalty shoot-out at The Finn Valley Complex.
Mark Griffin had given Ballybofey a first half lead when he converted after Niall Mc Closkey’s free-kick had come back off the woodwork.
Jude Patton increased the home side’s advantage and Ballybofey looked favourites at this stage.
Cappry kept plugging away and got a goal back when Sean Mc Bride scored. Then, just when it seemed that Ballybofey would hold out, Jamie Murray got Cappry’s equaliser.
Neither side could find the net during extra-time so it went to penalties. Cappry won the spot-kick contest and claimed the Donegal Area Shield. They will now progress to the Brian Mc Cormick Cup semi-final in the Spring of 2020.
Letterkenny Area
Bonagee United . . 2
Whitestrand United . . . 1
The visitors should have taken the lead on twenty-eight minutes when Kevin Loughran headed wide at the far post from an Arron Curran cross.
Aaron Wasson for Bonagee was a constant threat to the Strand defence and he shot wide on thirty-three minutes from just inside the box.
Bonagee United pictured after their win over Whitestrand United
The visitors took the lead on thirty-six minutes when a cross from the left fell to Kevin Loughran and he shot home from fifteen yards.
The home side started the second half on top and a good save by the visiting keeper from six yards on fifty minutes from a Noel O’ Donnell header maintained the scoreline. He made another great save on fifty-six minutes from an Aidan Mc Laughlin header from an Eamon Cannon cross.
Carr in the home goal also made a great save three minutes later when a cross from the left fell to Shane Mc glade on the edge of the six yard box and he turned and shot for goal but Carr turned the ball over the bar.
The home side levelled the match on eighty five minutes when a cross into the box was headed down by Aidan Mc Laughlin and Darren Ashmore shot home from five yards.
The final goal of the game came on eighty eight minutes when a long ball over the defence fell to Ashmore and he broke clear, his strike was blocked by the keeper and the ball broke loose and he hammered the ball home from fifteen yards.
Match Officials: Paddy Martin, Paddy Duffy and Colm Mc Conigley.
RESULTS
Saturday, Sept 6
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One
Arranmore United 0 v 6 Keadue Rovers Reserves
Strand Rovers 1 v 3 Donegal Town Reserves
Fintown Harps AFC 1 v 1 Milford United Reserves
Glenea United Reserves 0 v 4 Glencar Celtic
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Castlefin Celtic Reserves 1 v 2 Dunlewey Celtic
Cranford United Reserves 1 v 3 Drumkeen United Reserves
Ballybofey United Reserves 0 v 4 Drumbar F.C.
Cappry Rovers Reserves 1 v 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves
Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 4 v 0 Copany Rovers
Sunday, Sept 8
Brian Mc Cormick Cup Area Shields Finals
Lifford Area
Kildrum Tigers 1 v 0 Raphoe Town
Gweedore Area
Glenea United 2 v 4 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Donegal Area
Ballybofey United 2 v 2 Cappry Rovers
(Cappry Rovers won on penalties)
Letterkenny Area
Bonagee United 2 v 1 Whitestrand United
FIXTURES
Saturday, Sept 14
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One K.O. 2p.m.
Arranmore United v Fintown Harps AFC
Donegal Town Reserves v Keadue Rovers Reserves
Glencar Celtic v Oldtown Celtic
Kildrum Tigers Reserves v Strand Rovers
Milford United Reserves v Glenea United Reserves
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Ballybofey United Reserves v Cappry Rovers Reserves
Copany Rovers v Castlefin Celtic Reserves
Dunlewey Celtic v Cranford United Reserves
Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves v Drumoghill F.C. Reserves
Sunday, Sept 15
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division K.O. 2p.m.
Bonagee United v Milford United
Cranford United v Kildrum Tigers
Donegal Town v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Drumkeen United v Keadue Rovers
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Convoy Arsenal v Ballybofey United
Drumoghill F.C. v St. Catherines
Glenea United v Rathmullan Celtic
Gweedore Celtic v Lifford Celtic
Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Letterbarrow Celtic
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre
Deele Harps v Raphoe Town
Glenree United v Whitestrand United
Gweedore United v Swilly Rovers
Lagan Harps v Curragh Athletic
