Gaels maintain excellent run of form with good win over Muff

Letterkenny Gaels got their championship campaign off to a winning start against a hard working Naomh Padraig team at Páirc na nGael, Letterkenny on Saturday evening.

Letterkenny Gaels . . . 2-12

Naomh Padraig, Uisce Chaoin . . . 0-10



Ciaran Kilfeather opened the Gaels account in the first minute, Odhran McMacken converted a 45 in the 2nd minute and Shay Doherty tapped over in the third minute to get the home side off to a flyer. Johnathon Toye and Aidan Lynch responded for the Muff men before full forward Conor McBrearty kicked over two frees.

The visitors levelled up matters by the 20 minute mark with scores from Toye (2) and Eunan Keaveney. Anthony Diver and Kilfeather responded with two scores for the home side but a probing run from Kevin Doherty and another bursting run from Aidan Lynch levelled matters once more.

McBrearty gave the Gaels a narrow lead on the half time whistle to leave the score Gaels 0-8, Naomh Padraig 0-7.

Gaels won the throw in at the start of the second half as Paddy Doherty fed McBrearty who obliged with another fine point.

Toye pointed for the Muff men on the 33rd minute and a quick move up the field in the tenth minute resulted in the ref awarding a penalty after Darren Hunter was hauled down. McBrearty converted to give the Gaels a four point cushion.

Toye kicked two more points for the visitors but Gaels finished the last quarter strongly with points from McMacken, Shay Doherty and Kilfeather, and McBrearty found the net again in injury time to cap off a very entertaining game.

Letterkenny Gaels: S Graham; C Lynch, C Browne, D Hunter; S McDonagh, C Cannon, B Diver; L Doherty, P Doherty; O McMacken (0-2), C Cannon, A Diver (0-1); C Kilfeather (0-3), C McBrearty (2-4),S Doherty (0-2).



Naomh Pádraig: J McCauley; S McColgan, C McColgan, J Gallagher; C O Donnell (0-1), D Keaveney, S Grant; E Keaveney (0-1), B McColgan; R Hirrell, K Doherty (0-1) J Toye (0-5); A Clarke, M Duffy, A Lynch (0-2).

Referee: Joe O’ Donnell.