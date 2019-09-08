Just a point between them as Bundoran edge out Termon at the Burn Road

There was a big win for Bundoran at the Burn Road on Sunday afternoon with Alan Russell’s injury time point giving the Seasiders a significant boost in their bid to reach the quarter-finals of the Donegal Senior Football Championship.

Termon . . . 0-11

Bundoran . . . 0-12

This Group D defeat is major setback for Termon in what was a close contest from start to finish with the hosts leading 0-7 to 0-6 at the break.

However, against the breeze, Termon struggled for periods of the second half and the visitors quickly went from a point down to to go 0-9 to 0-6 in front courtesy of two Gary Clancy points and one from county player Jamie Brennan.

The star forward had a relatively quiet game and missed a couple of decent chances in the final quarter that could have made the margin of victory a bit more comfortable for Niall Dunne’s side.

Fellow county man Paul Brennan was fortunate to get away with a yellow card on 47 minutes as he tried to break clear of a tackle from Aidan Sweeney.

It was Termon who had the goal chances with Aidan Sweeney being denied by a brilliant goal-line block by Bundoran full-back Paul Murphy just before the hour mark.

Then on the stroke of full-time, keeper Conor Carty did well to parry an effort from sub Anthony Grant but there was an element of good fortune as the ball rebounded off a defender and out for a 45m free which Enda McCormick converted to level the score at 0-11 apiece.

But, the visitors broke quickly from the resultant kick-out and Russell was on the end of an excellent move to lift the ball over the bar for what proved to be the match winning score.



Termon: Michael Boyle; Oisin Cassidy, Caolan Gallagher, Nathan McElwaine; Barry Gallagher, Kevin McDaid, Steve McElwaine; Johnny McCafferty, Aidan Sweeney; Ryan McFadden, Christy Conaghan, Enda McCormick (0-9, 3fs, 2 '45s); Caolan McDaid (0-1), Ricky Gallagher, Sean O’Donnell (0-1).

Subs: James McSharry for McCafferty 41, Anthony Grant for C Conaghan 55, Daniel Conaghan for O’Donnell 57.

Bundoran: Conor Carty; Matthew Duffy, Paul Murphy, Adam Gallagher; Johnny Boyle, Shane McGowan, Oisin Walsh; Cian McEniff, Niall Carr; Timmy Govorov (0-2), Paul Brennan, Alan Russell (0-3); Gary Clancy (0-3, f), Jamie Brennan (0-2), Michael McEniff (0-2).

Sub: Tommy Hourrihane for Carr 55.

Referee: Seamus McGonagle.

Linesmen: Mark Dorrian, Dermot McColgan.