Late drama in Dooey as Lifford come from three-points down to draw

Dooey was the venue on Saturday night as Na Rossa hosted Naomh Padraig, Lifford in the opening game in Group A of the Junior Championship. And what a game it was in perfect playing conditions.

Na Rossa . . . 0-18

Naomh Padraig, Lifford . . . 2-12

At the end of a thrilling contest, the sides finished level with the visitors coming from three points down in the dying minutes to draw - Daniel Lynsey with three super late scores.

The home side opened the scoring with a point from play from centre back John McDyre but Lifford quickly replied through Daniel Lynsey.

Odhran Molloy and John Paul McCready gave Na Rossa a 2 point lead both from frees only to be pulled back level by Michael Ferry with 2 long distance frees.

Ferry again put the away side into the lead for the first time. Na Rossa had the best of the next 5 minutes scoring three times without reply, two from McCready and the lively Aidan McHugh scoring his first point of the day.

A pivotal point in the match came as Lifford recorded their first goal of the night through the impressive Ferry to give his side the lead once again, 1-4 to 0-6.

McHugh scored two frees to give Na Rossa the lead once again only for Lynsey to level with a point from play.

The home side finished the half the stronger as Odhran Molloy scored from play to give his side a one point half time lead, 0-9 to 1-5.

Second half

Na Rossa came out of the blocks the quicker at the start of the second half with points from Molloy and McHugh to give the home side a three-point advantage.

Paul Lynch pulled a point back for Lifford but with the next three unanswered points from Odhran Gallagher, JP McCready and Sean McMonagle Na Rossa led by five, 0-14 to 1-6.

The tide turned once again as Cailin Doherty pointed for Lifford and then Ian Clampitt scored his side's second goal to leave the bare minimum between the sides again.

Ferry levelled for Lifford and again it was game on.

Molloy and Lynsey traded points before a strong five minute spell gave Na Rossa a three-point lead again through Keelin Devenney, Molloy and McCready.

A terrific finish to the game as Lynsey brought his side back from defeat with three unaswered points with the last being the final kick of the game to level the match.

This was a terrific game of football played at a very high level with both teams now having a lot to play for as Na Rossa travel to Buncrana and Lifford host Carndonagh.





Na Rossa: Ryan McGonagle; Jamie McCready, Daniel Martin Melly, Sean McGonagle (0-1); Eamon Bonner, John McDyer (0-1), Peter Gallagher; Eugene Molloy, Odhran Gallagher (0-1); Conor Bonner, Odhran Molloy (0-5), Keelin Devenney (0-1); John Paul McCready (0-5), Aidan McHugh (0-4), Donal Trimble.

Naomh Padraig, Lifford: Shaun McBrearty; Paul McHatton, Kevin Lynch, A Glackin; Conor Breslin, Mickey McBrearty, Shane Gallagher; Caolan Doherty (0-1), Ian Clampitt (1-0); Daniel Lynsey (0-6), Paul Lynch (0-1), Lawden Crossan; Michael Ferry (1-4), L Glackin, Kevin McBrearty.