Buncrana way too strong for Carndonagh in local derby

Buncrana signalled their Junior Championship intentions on Saturday evening by inflicting a hefty opening game defeat on Inishowen neighbours Carndonagh.

Carndonagh . . . 1-5

Buncrana . . . 2-20

Unsurprisingly, Division Four side Carn found their opponents overwhelming, especially given the loss of their Donegal U-20 talisman Conor O'Donnell to a cruciate injury last month. They were only able to muster up a goal and five points in response to Buncrana's huge 26-point total.

Powerhouse forwards John Campbell and Caolan McGonagle were the Buncrana goal scorers, while 2012 All-Ireland finalist Darach O'Connor, who flew in from America last week after spending the summer in San Francisco, chipped in with a personal tally of 0-6.

Having lost their Intermediate status at the end of last season, Buncrana are considered strong contenders for this year's junior title.

Buncrana scorers: John Campbell (1-4), Caolan McGonagle (1-0), Darach O'Connor (0-6), Ben Bradley (0-3) Odhran Doherty (0-2), Oisin Doherty (0-2) Ryan Mc Elhinney (0-2) Adrian Doherty (0-1).

Carndonagh scorers: Christy McDaid 1-3, Donal Doherty (0-02).