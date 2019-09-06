McAleer departure a blow to Harps ahead of St. Pat's test

Caolan McAleer won't feature for Finn Harps in Friday night's SSE Airtricity Premier Division meeting with St. Patrick's Athletic in Ballybofey.

The Omagh native took to social media this week to reveal that he was 'moving on' from Harps because of work commitments.

As it stands however, McAleer remains a Harps player and while his manager this week was reluctant to discuss McAleer’s situation, he did say that the player had asked for and been allowed time off.

Ollie Horgan was more keen to focus on Friday night's visit of St. Pat's for a game that was rescheduled after being postponed last Friday night.

It will be the Inchicore club's first team since the surprise departure of manager Harry Kenny. He stepped down following his team's FAI Cup defeat to UCD last Friday week.

Ger O'Brien and Sean O'Connor have taken temporary charge.

For Harps, the cancellation of last Friday night's game allowed more recovery time for Mark Timlin, Nathan Boyle and Ruairi Harkin who are all carrying injuries.

Whether they will be fit enough to play a part tonight, Horgan wasn't sure.

“But we're definitely without Mark Russell because of suspension,” he said.

“The others, I'm not sure.

“They are more than just niggles. They’re taking time to heal, which is unfortunate.”

UCD, who sit six points behind Harps with a game extra played, are without a league match this weekend.

They play Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds in the FAI Cup quarter-final on Saturday evening.

Given that Harps meet Sligo on Friday week, it’s likely that either Horgan or his assistant Paul Hegarty be in the Showgrounds for Saturday night’s game.