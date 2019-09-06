Donegal surfers in Japan for ISA World Surfing Games

A record-breaking 55 nations have confirmed their participation in the 2019 ISA World Surfing Games (WSG) presented by Vans taking place from this Saturday, September 7 to Sunday 15 in Miyazaki, Japan.

The event will see 240 athletes pursue their dreams to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The top eligible man and woman from Asia, Africa, Europe and Oceania will earn a slot at surfing’s Olympic debut.

Five Irish surfers will compete. They include Gearoid McDaid, Co Sligo Surf Club; Owen Murphy, Bundoran Board Riders; Ayesha Garvey, Rossnowlagh Surf Club; Grace Doyle, T-Bay Surf Club and Shauna Ward, Bundoran Board Riders.

The team are currently preparing to compete. They are due to arrive in Japan today (Thursday). The team will have a couple of days to acclimatise before the Opening Ceremony on Saturday and the start of competition on Sunday.

Irish Surfing and the athletes competing have been very fortunate to have Aidan Byrne, originally from Strandhill and now living in Miyazaki helping with team logistics. Aidan, a former Irish Surf Team member, will meet the surfers when they arrive and help them orientate in advance of the competition.