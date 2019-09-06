Club Call: Round-up of all the news from Donegal's GAA clubs

With the All County Leagues fixtures programme more or less complete, clubs across Donegal are turning their focus towards the start of the club championship.

There's plenty more happening too within our clubs, with loads of activity and big games at underage level.

Here's a round-up of what's happening

Letterkenny Gaels



The senior footballers completed their league season with a victory over Urris on Saturday evening. They now look forward to this weekend’s Junior Football Championship where they take on Naomh Padraig, Uisce Chaoin in the opening round at Páirc na nGael.

Scor: Fifty years of Scór will be celebrated at An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny on September 29 at 8pm. This promises to be a great night with our own Léiriú group performing their Ulster winning Paddy McNamee sketch. Tickets are priced at €10 and can be purchased directly from An Grianán Box Office.

Help: The Bingo committee are looking for Transition Year students to help out on Monday nights with the Club’s Bingo at the Arena 7. By doing so, students can clock up hours for their Gaisce Award or similar. If you can help please contact Charlie on (087) 694 9125.

Hurlers: The U-12 hurlers welcomed Setanta to Páirc na nGael last Thursday evening for their penultimate game in the U-12 league. This was a great team performance from our young Gaels but it was the visitors who took the victory.

The U-16 hurlers played their last game of the league when they travelled to Hibernian Park to take on Burt. Both teams served up a great game with the hosts taking the victory.

Tournament: This weekend sees our third annual Arena 7 U-10 Football Tournament take place at Páirc na nGael. This year we will have 24 teams taking part from 10 clubs across the county. The action gets underway at 10am. If anyone is free to help out on the day please advise some of the Underage Football Committee.

Camogie: The U-13 Camogie girls travelled to Convoy Centre of Excellence last Sunday morning to take part in their second blitz of the season. The girls competed strongly against St. Eunan’s, Carndonagh and Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin. Well done girls and thanks to coaches Una, Yvonne and Eimear for their help.

Sympathy: Sympathy is extended to the Bourne family, Trimragh on the recent passing of Bartley. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.



Downings

Comhghairdeas le foireann peile na nDúnaibh agus lena bhfoireann bainistíochta mar gur éirigh leo Roinn 3 den tsraith a bhaint tráthnóna Dé Sathairn anseo sna Dúnaibh nuair a fuair siad an bhuaidh ar Bhearta.

Beidh na Dúnaibh ag déanamh an turas fada go Naomh Naille ag deireadh na seachtaine áit a n-imreoidh siad a gcéad chluiche craoibhe sa ghrád Idirmheánach. Ádh mór orthu.

Lotto: Torthaí lotto CLG na nDúnaibh ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 10 14 17 agus 18 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag: Cathal Ó Cathasaigh, na Dúnaibh agus Róise Uí Shibhleáin, Páirc na Trá. Fuair siad €75 an duine.

blitz: The club welcomes the Naomh Éanna club from Belfast to Downings for the second year. They will be bringing their U-11 team. There will be an U-11 blitz on Saturday, Sept. 14 with the exact time to be confirmed.



Robert Emmets

SENIOR MEN The Senior Men begin their championship campaign this weeken.

all-ireland The lucky winner of the All-Ireland ticket was Johnny Devine. Congratulations Johnny and thanks to everyone who supported our draw.

In the lotto, numbers were 7-13-22-23. There were two match 3 winners.

MUSIC CLASSES will be starting back from Wednesday, 11 September. Traditional music classes in Banjo, Button Key Accordion, Fiddle, Piano Key Accordion, Tin Whistle, Guitar (traditional & modern), Singing Classes with Alice Gildea (Traditional, Contemporary and Modern), Group Classes (all levels) will take place in Doneyloop Community Centre, Castlefinn.

Open to all in our community, primary and secondary school children, Book now on 087 6836254.

SCÓR A concert to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Scór will take place in Sn Grianàn Theatre, Letterkenny on Sunday, Sept 29. Robert Emmets were one of the 1st clubs in the County to win an All Ireland with the Harper family and to celebrate this our Junior Ballad Group , current County Champions have been invited to take part in the concert.

There are many people in the club who have taken part in Scór competitions over the 50 years and we would hope that as many as possible will show their support on the night. Tickets are priced at €10. Further information to follow from the County Board.

Scór na nÓg This year's competitions are scheduled to kick off in November for all young people up to 17 years of age. If there are any young people in our community between the ages of 11 and 17 years who wish to become involved in this year's competitions, please contact Sean on 087 9108401 or Helen 087 6836254 by Friday, Sept 6.

Naomh Columba

Ladies: Well done to our ladies team on reaching the county final after a hard fought win on Sunday over Killybegs. The girls now meet Naomh Muire on Sunday, Sept 8. Time and venue tbc.

mens teams: Both our mens teams finished up their league campaigns at home to Naomh Naille. Focus now turns to championship this coming weekend as both teams travel to Burt in the first group game. The best of luck to all involved.

draw: Our ten week draw kicked off on Thursday night. Our week one winners were €1000 winner Prionsias and Margaret Kennedy, €400 winner Evan Mc Garrigle, €200 winners Oonagh Cunningham Malinmor, Conal Diver Kilcar and Mary Coughlin Mountcharles.

St Michael's

Senior team: The Seniors travelled to Milford for their final League match of the season on Saturday evening last and recorded a good victory. The Reserve Match was postponed.

The Senior Championship begins this weekend and St. Michael’s have been drawn in Group A the so-called group of death along with Ardara, Gaoth Dobhair and St. Eunans. We begin our campaign on Saturday in Ardara with the throw ins at 5.30pm and 7pm. Good Luck to Gary and his mentors and the senior team and Danny and his mentors and the reserves.

Well done to St. Michael’s Clubman Brian McLaughlin who was part of the Donegal Masters Team that defeated Roscommon on Saturday last to qualify for the All Ireland Masters Final. They will now meet Dublin in the final.

Bingo The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game on Sunday night last was won by Paddy Coll, Massinass, Creeslough. The €75 was shared by Martina Coyle, Glen and Geraldine Alcorn, Hornhead.

In the lotto, the numbers drawn were, 5,10,13,16,18,19. The Match 5 winners were Lachlan and Hollie Boyle, Massinass Creeslough, Martin McBride, Feymore, Creeslough, Ellen Druce, Creeslough, Leanne Moore, Dunfanaghy, Peter Greene, Buncrana and Dean Fleming, Creeslough who won €20 each.

Scor 50 years of Scór to be celebrated in Letterkenny at the end of September.



Aodh Ruadh

Hurlers: Pride of place this week goes to our senior hurlers who came out in top in a thriller of a Junior County final against Carndonagh on Saturday. The win is Aodh Ruadh's fourth junior title and bridges a nine year gap back to our last victory in 2010. Carndonagh came in as league champions and certainly didn't let Ballyshannon have things all their own way in what was an absorbing decider in O'Donnell Park. The final whistle sparked raucous celebrations from the Erneside supporters.

The Aodh Ruadh team and scorers were Ryan O'Brien; Rossa McCosker, Pat Haran, Adam Rami; Conal Sweeny (0-1), Paul Sheridan, Peter Horan; Oisin Rooney (0-5f), Brendan Gillespie; Pauric Keenaghan (1-2), Ciaran Kilgannon (0-4), Gary Loughlin; Stephen Anderson, Cian Duffy, Rory Cullen (0-2). Subs: Stephen Connolly for C Duffy 40m, Ryan Ayers for R McCosker 53m, Thomas Gallagher for P Horan 60m.

Underage: Thursday sees the under 16s resume their league campaign in Father Tierney Park against Setanta.

The under 12s make the long trip to Gaoth Dobhair this Thursday to take on the homesters in the B league final. The lads have had a great season and we wish them the best in the decider. On Saturday they will be heading to Ballinascreen to take part in a prestigious tournament against some of the top teams in Ulster.

Football Aodh Ruadh came agonisingly close to a return to ACFL Division 1 at the first time of asking on Saturday. Ardara came to Ballyshannon already installed as Division 2 champions. Aodh Ruadh dominated and ran out 2-11 to 0-8 winners. Barry Ward and Philip O'Reilly's men had kept up their side of the bargain and now needed Termon to do them a favour in their clash with Killybegs. With time almost up, it looked like the Burn Road men would do just that with the sides deadlocked at eight points apiece. But then, with the last kick of the game, Hugh McFadden pointed to give Killybegs victory and snatch promotion from Aodh Ruadh's grasp.

How cruelly thin the margins can be in sport sometimes.

The reserves’ game against Ardara fell by the wayside, so now full focus is on championship action. Seniors and reserves open their group stage schedule this Saturday with an trip to the Banks in Annagry, Naomh Muire the opposition. The reserves throw in at 5.30pm followed by the seniors at 7pm. We wish both teams every success as they commence their bids for championship silverware.

well done: A massive well done to Val Murray and his Donegal masters team on reaching the All-Ireland final after a 1-11 to 1-10 victory over Roscommon. Our own Packie McGrath, Kerry Ryan, Michael 'Sticky' Ward and Dermot Slevin all lined out for Donegal in the win in Collooney. McGrath was in dominant mood in the defence while Ward and Ryan both registered a brace of points. Dublin will be Donegal's opponents in the decider.

Ladies The wet weather took its toll on the minors' programme last week. Their game with Ardara was called off with the team at the pitch ready to play. The game on Friday against St Eunan's also fell afoul of the weather, but was played on Sunday. Aodh Ruadh played really well in the first half and a fantastic 1-1 from Emer O'Brien had the Ballyshannon girls in touch at the break after playing against the wind. Caoimhe Hughes O'Brien cracked home a well taken goal, while Cáit Gillespie added a point, but unfortunately Aodh Ruadh couldn't build on their good work in the first half and the hosts ran out 3-12 to 2-2 winners.

The under 13s opened their league campaign with a win over Four Masters last Thursday.

Kane flying the flagBallyshannon and former Aodh Ruadh player Jason Kane went to Vietnam in 2017 to work with a film company, staying on to do documentaries with a TV company, he also teaches English and coaches football in schools. Jason and his friend Ian from Belmullet started a Gaelic Club where they now have over 40 men and women of different nationalities at the coaching and training sessions. They play both Gaelic and Australian Rules football. In June this year they took part in the Asian Gaelic Games. Over 40 teams took part and they were narrowly beaten in the final. Jason met his friend and former Aodh Ruadh player Francis McShea who flew in from Saigon with his team-mates to play in the games. A couple of weeks ago the Vietnam Swans AFL asked him to play for them in Asian AFL. He was delighted to make the starting 15, and even more delighted they went on to win the Asian AFL and with Kane playing in all the games.

coach Aodh Ruadh schools coach - any person interested in this post and who meets the Community Employment Scheme entry criteria is asked to please contact Tom Daly. Training will be provided and there's an immediate start.

Bingo: At the Abbey Centre Bingo Margaret McCaffrey of Killeen is the August Big Bingo Thousandaire having scooped the €1,000 jackpot, well done to Margaret. Agnes Ryder of Belleek also had a good night taking the €155 stand-up prize and a €150 house. Other house winners included Mary Butler, Sandra Rooney, Teresa Anderson and Pat Treacy.

Lotto: The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 4, 9, 15 and 16. In the lucky dip €20 went to Aoife Lynch, Maurice McLaughlin, Roise Conlon, Shane Dolan, and Olivia Magee. Next draw is in McGinley's Bar on Sunday. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is the Reserve Footballers.



Naomh Brid

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The winning numbers were 12, 15, 20, 23 & 24. The €25 winners are Anne Mc Nulty, Callum Goldrick, Eileen Sweeney & Phil Mundy and the on-line winners were Caitriona McGroary & Wayne McGrath.

senior team Our Senior team lost last Saturday against Malin in the last game of the league and the reserves had two games. They lost away to McCools on Monday and drew at home to Glenfin on Friday.

Championship starts on Saturday, September 7 with a tough fixture away to Cloughaneely. All support welcome.

St Nauls

UNDERAGE Our Minors were due to play on Wednesday evening at 6 pm in the Dunkineely grounds v Dungloe in the quarter finals of the championship .

Our u13s are away to n Ultan on Monday evening, September 9.

LADIES Under 16 division one semi-final at home on Tuesday 10 at 6.45pm against Killybegs. Please come out and support our young ladies.

SENIORS The 2019 Marley Travel Donegal GAA Division 2 League has ended for Naomh Naille on a high. After 18 games home and away our Senior men finished on a record 22 points but were just denied promotion by the finest of margins.

We wish our team continued success as we look forward to Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship next week. We salute the teams of Ard an Ratha and Killybegs who gained promotion to Brian Mc Cormick Sports & Leisure Division 1.

Thanks to all our loyal supporters who never faltered and we will see you all for Championship when we play CLG Na Dunaibh in Mountcharles on Sunday next.



Killybegs

Congratulations: Well done to our Senior squad and management on winning their last league game away to Termon. After 18 league games being played home & away, Killybegs finished the season on a high with a total of 23 points and in second place, thus being promoted to Division 1 for 2020. Thank you to everyone who have supported the squad so far and we hope to see you all for Championship! First up being away to Naomh Conaill on Sunday 8 at 12:30 & 2pm

underage Congratulations to our U14 boys & management on winning the Div 2b County final v Red Hughs. The lads played an excellent game with an overall great team performance from all, even in the tough weather conditions & change of venue on the day, a great way for the lads to finish the season!

Hard Luck: Commiserations to our Senior Ladies & management who bowed out of the Championship at the Semi Final stage on Sunday v Naomh Columba by the narrowest of margins of 1 pt. Good Luck to the Naomh Columba Ladies in the Final.

Commiserations also to our Minor lads & management who also were defeated in the Championship Semi Final v Ghaoth Dobhair. Good luck to Ghaoth Dobhair in the final.

tickets: CLG Na Cealla Beaga invite Club Members (Adults Only) to request a ticket for the All Ireland Football Final Replay between Dublin and Kerry on Saturday September 14. Please contact Marie Dawn White on 087 1375558 or email on or before Friday, September 6 at 6pm. Club draw will take place at the weekend.

Usual ticketing rules apply.

Fixture: U13 Boys Home v Naomh Mhuire Friday 6th at 7pm.

lotto Kilotto numbers 8,10,27,38. No match 3.

Cloughaneely

Intermediate Championship: At the end of another league campaign Cloughaneely have retained their division 1 league status! Well done to players and management! We wish them all the best in the championship which gets underway this Snday (Sept 8) at home against Naomh Bríd; reserves 1pm and seniors 2:30 pm. We would like to thank all supporters who came out to cheer on the teams during the league and we would love to see a big crowd down to support the teams on Sunday in the championship!

Many thanks to Altán Adventure Race for selecting Cloughaneely GAA minor board as one of the beneficiaries who will benefit from proceeds raised from this year's race! The continuous development of our young players is a one of the main focus points here at the club. We are eternally grateful to those volunteers who give up their time each week to train and coach our future stars.

On behalf of all at the club we wish the committee and all competitors the very best of luck!

LOTTO The numbers drawn were 1,2,6,10,11,20! We had 27 match 4’s and the winner drawn for the €100 was Aisling McClafferty, Derryreel!

Sábháil an data There will be a celebration of the history of Gaelic games in the parish and the history of the club on September 27.

Naomh Padraig, lifford

Lotto: There was no winner of this week's lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 2, 7, 15 & 21. Two people matched three numbers and each receive €50 each, Maureen Doherty & Deborah O’Loughran.

Senior Men Our senior men travelled to Muff on Saturday evening and were defeated on a scoreline of 2-13 to 1-8.

This week sees the start of the Junior A championship. We are away to Na Rossa on Saturday evening.

St Mary's, Convoy

Lotto: Club lotto 27-8-19 DN GY KK LM.

5 winners of €20 each are John McMullan, Frank Rose, PJ Patton, John C Moore & Celia Sweeney.

quiz Gaelic for Mothers are hosting a table quiz in Rosies bar Drumkeen on Thursday, September 12. Table of 4 €20. Please come out and support.

well doneA great week at St Mary's with our Senior men being promoted to Div 2. A fantastic achievement for Laurence and all his backroom team and the lads themselves. Best of luck to them all in Championship.

Buncrana

Fixtures: It is championship weekend for both our Senior Men and Ladies teams.

After a disappointing run in Division 2 this year, our senior men are now building momentum to take into the Junior A Championship where they begin their Group A stage with a local derby against Carndonagh in Foden on Saturday evening, at 7pm.

Our ladies, after a great win over Aodh Ruadh of Ballyshannon in their last group game last weekend, have progressed to face Milford in the Intermediate Championship Semi Final at 11am, with the venue to be confirmed, on Sunday 8.

The club hopes to see as many supporters as possible at both matches!

off to croke park Well done to our U10 girls’ football team who have been selected by the LGFA to play during half time of one of the All Irelands in Croke Park on Sunday, September 15.

There is a bus being organised to attend the Ladies All-Ireland Finals day. The team has to be up for 11am so bus will be leaving at 6am.

If anyone wants to book a seat on bus, or wants ticket for the games, contact Siobhan Kearney on 0868551507. Bus €15. Tickets; Adults €25, Kids €10.

thank you We had a fantastic time at all our camps over the summer. We had over 90 children at the Cúl Camp in July, coordinated by club members Chris Walsh and Claire Doherty. We had over 60 children at our U6 camp and over 200 children at our O7 to U12 camp, both in August. There camps were coordinated by club man Jim Gillen, with the gear from O’Riley’s supplied by Elizabeth Anne Nelson.

Special thanks also to all our coaches who looked after the kids well during their time at camp.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Fixtures: Saturday, Sept 7 - Intermediate Championship Round 3 - TCG vs Cuchullainns @ 2pm in Greenford; Senior Championship Round 1 - TCG vs NLS @ 5pm in Ruislip.

Sunday 15 - Senior Championship Round 2 - TCG vs Neasden Gaels @ 2pm in Ruislip.

Sunday 22 - Senior Championship Round 3 - TCG vs Parnells @ 1pm in Greenford.

Lotto No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 5, 15, 16, 22.

Lotto draw winners: Adam Askin, Vince Healey, Dave Kennedy.



Glenfin

Lotto:Winning numbers for August 27 were 8-5-2-4-1-7-6-3. Ciara Ward matched 3 numbers to win €60.

Congratulations to Amy Dorrian and Seaghan Mc Cormack who both played at half time in the All Ireland Final on Sunday in Croke Park.

fixtures the U13 Boys are away to Gaoth Dobhair on Friday at 6:45pm

After their great success in winning the Donegal Og Sport finals they U15 boys are now representing Donegal in the U15 Og Sport Provincial Finals on Saturday. First game at 10am.

mens teamsCongratulations to the reserve team who won the Division 2 league title on Saturday evening with a hard fought victory over Dungloe. Final score Dungloe 2.03 – Glenfin 1.08. Over the last five months they have played 18 games winning 14 and drawing 1. Well done to all involved.

The seniors brought the league to a close with a good victory over Dungloe. Final score Dungloe 0.07 – Glenfin 2.09.

Next weekend is a big weekend for the club with our senior ladies in the senior championship final and our senior and reserve men teams starting their senior championship group games.

It all starts at 1pm on Sunday when the reserves take on Glenswilly at home followed by the senior game at 2.30pm. Then all roads lead to McCool Park where our ladies take on Termon at 5pm in the Senior Championship final. Best of luck to all teams.

Congratulations to Naomh Mhuire Convoy on their promotion to Division 2.

Gaeil Fhanada

Lotto Numbers: 2, 11, 16, 17, 25. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Eve McAteer.

championship It’s that time of year again, when championship football takes centre stage. Gaeil Fhánada begin their campaign on Saturday evening with a home tie against Naomh Colmcille in Páirc Uí Shiadhail. They will also travel to Burt and Naomh Columba in the following weeks.

The Gaels and Naomh Colmcille are well acquainted with each other, having both played in Division 3. Gaeil Fhánada defeated Naomh Colmcille three weeks ago but the Newtown based outfit will be boosted by the return of Daniel Clarke for this game. This is will be our only home championship fixture this season and the last home game for the lads in 2019. We would appreciate a big home support on Saturday evening to help the lads kick-start their championship campaign. Ádh mór ar an fhoireann.

Anthony Blaney Memorial Game: This Friday, Sept 6, the Annual Anthony Blaney Memorial Game will take place in Páirc Uí Shiadhail, Portsalon with a 7pm throw in. Gaeil Fhánada v Milford. This promises to be a game full of entertainment between two very skillful young teams. Refreshments will be served afterwards. There will be a donation bucket at the match, and all funds raised will go St Luke’s Hospital at the request of the Blaney family.