Late McGoldrick header denies Swiss victory in Dublin

The Republic of Ireland struck late to maintain their unbeaten run in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifiers when they drew with Switzerland tonight.

David McGoldrick headed his first ever international goal four minutes from the end to earn Mick McCarthy's side a crucial 1-1 draw.

It had all looked so bleak for the Boys in Green when the visitors moved ahead on 75 with a brilliantly executed goal, the ball stroked home by Newcastle defender Fabian Schär.

But as Ireland generated some late pressure, James McClean's deflected cross looped into the box and McGoldrick outjumped his man to head home.

Ireland, for whom Seamus Coleman impressed as captain at right back and Shane Duffy picked up the man of the match award for another masterful display at centre half, remain top of their group.

They're now three points clear of Denmark who won in Gibraltar.

Next up for the Irish is a friendly at home to Bulgaria on Tuesday night.